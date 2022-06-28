The main NATO summit on the war in Ukraine begins in Madrid





Holder when loading item actions BRUSSELS President Biden and other NATO heads of state and government will meet in Madrid on Tuesday for a three-day summit focused on urgent support for Ukraine as well as the alliance’s long-term strategy. The meeting comes a day after NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the number of alliance forces held at a high level of readiness would increase significantly to more than 300,000 troops from 40,000 in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Enlargement is part of what Stoltenberg called the largest repair of our collective defense and prevention since the Cold War. In Madrid, the world will have a better understanding of what repair might look like. NATO leaders and officials will discuss a more accountable force model, debate plans to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank and issue a new strategic document, diplomats said. The Allies are also expected to announce additional financial and military support for Ukraine. Stoltenberg said at a news conference Monday that the summit would be transformative. He alluded to a new security reality and a fundamental change in NATO prevention and defense. In addition to addressing threats from Russia, those gathered will consider China’s growing security implications. The new NATO strategy paper will outline for the first time the alliances’ view on the challenges Beijing poses to our security, interests and values. as Stoltenberg put it. Diplomats said the exact language to be used is still being debated. In another first, the leaders of Australia, New Zealand, Korea and Japan will attend the summit. Also in attendance will be Sweden and Finland, close NATO partners who remained formally militarily disengaged until Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine pushed them closer and closer to the alliance. Stockholm and Helsinki applied to join the alliance last month, only for Turkey to block the start of the accession process, citing opposition to their stance on Kurdish separatist groups. Weeks of diplomacy have not yet resolved this hurdle, though NATO officials and diplomats insist they are confident things will eventually move forward. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet in Madrid, according to Finnish officials. The summit will be closely monitored not only for news on money and weapons for Ukraine, but as a sign of Western determination as the war enters its fifth month. Russia’s complete occupation has revived transatlantic ties in many ways, with US and European allies working closely on sanctions and military support for Ukraine. But with each passing month, major issues become more complex. The question of whether and how to pursue a peace agreement, for example, is becoming divisive within the alliance. Retired U.S. Army Gen. Ben Hodges, a former U.S. Army commander in Europe, said NATO’s challenge is to show Russia that it has not lost momentum. The Russians are so confident that we can not stand together, that we can not keep what we are doing during a long hot summer, he said. Because of this, Hodges added, the Allies are focused on sending a message to Russia that NATO has an unmistakable commitment to making sure Ukraine wins, not just survives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/06/28/biden-heads-nato-summit-support-ukraine-alliance-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos