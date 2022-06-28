Biden officials privately doubt that Ukraine can regain all of its territory





CNN

–



White House officials are losing faith that Ukraine will ever be able to reclaim all the land it lost to Russia during the last four months of the war, US officials told CNN, even with the heaviest and most sophisticated weapons. of the US and its allies. plan to send.

President Joe Biden’s advisers have begun debating internally how and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should change his definition of a Ukrainian victory by adapting to the possibility of his country shrinking irreversibly.

US officials told CNN that this more pessimistic assessment does not mean that US plans will put pressure on Ukraine to make any formal territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the war. There is also hope that Ukrainian forces will be able to retake significant parts of the territory in a possible counterattack later this year.

A congressional aide familiar with the debate told CNN that a smaller Ukrainian state is not inevitable. “If Ukraine can retake these territories it is in large part, if not entirely, a function of the support we give them,” he said. He noted that Ukraine has formally asked the US for a minimum of 48 multiple missile systems, but to date only eight have been promised by the Pentagon.

And not everyone in the administration is so concerned that some believe Ukrainian forces could again challenge expectations, as they did in the early days of the war when they repulsed a Russian advance in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has remained very engaged with his Ukrainian counterparts and spent hours on the phone last week discussing Ukraine’s efforts to regain territory with Ukraine’s defense chief and joint chief of staff. , General Mark Milley, said officials familiar with the call. CNN.

Growing pessimism comes as Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Europe, where he will try to convey strength and optimism about the war trajectory as he gathers leaders to stay committed to arming and supporting Ukraine in the midst of the war. brutal.

We have to stay together. Putin calculated from the beginning that NATO and the G7 would split somewhat, but we were not and would not do it, Biden said on Sunday while attending the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps.

The administration announced another $ 450 million in security assistance to Ukraine last week, including additional missile launch systems, artillery ammunition and patrol boats. The U.S. is also expected to announce later this week that it has purchased an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system, called NASAMS, for Ukrainian forces. Biden indicated in an article earlier this month that he is committed to helping Ukraine gain the upper hand on the battlefield in order to have an impact on negotiations with Russia.

The mood has changed over the past few weeks as Ukraine struggles to repel Russian advances in the Donbas and has suffered dizzying troop losses, reaching up to 100 soldiers a day. Ukrainian forces are also burning their equipment and ammunition faster than the West can provide and train them in new NATO-standard weapons systems.

A U.S. military official and a source familiar with Western intelligence have agreed that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to muster the strength needed to retake all territory lost to Russia during the fighting, especially this year, Zelensky said Monday. that was his purpose. A substantial counterattack may be possible with more weapons and training, sources said, but Russia may also have an opportunity to replenish its force at that time, so there is no guarantee.

Much depends on whether Ukraine can retake the territory at least until the February 23 lines, said Michael Kofman, a Russian military expert at the Center for Naval Analysis. Perspective is there, but its contingent. If Ukraine can get that far, then it is likely to get the rest. But if he can not, then he may have to reconsider the best way to achieve victory.

Russian forces now control more than half of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk region’s military administration, said on Thursday. Ukrainian forces withdrew from the main eastern city of Severodonetsk on Friday after weeks of bloody fighting.

Russian forces last week also occupied land around Lysychansk, the last town in the eastern Luhansk region still controlled by Ukraine. Ukrainian military commanders are now facing the reality that they may have to withdraw from the area to defend the territory further west.

Meanwhile, Russian oil revenues have risen only as oil prices skyrocketed, even amid harsh Western sanctions. U.S. officials said Monday that the United States and its allies will try to set the oil price limit so that Russia no longer benefits from it, but how and when that limit will take effect remains to be seen. was seen.

Inside, there is a feeling among some in the Biden administration that Zelensky will need to begin to moderate expectations about what Ukrainian forces can actually achieve. Zelensky said at the end of last month that he would consider the victory of our state, from today, to advance to the line of February 24 without unnecessary losses.

He reiterated that goal last week.

“We have no choice but to move forward to liberate all our territories,” he said in a Telegram post. We must expel the invaders from the regions of Ukraine. Although the width of the front line is over 25000 km, we think we hold the strategic initiative.

And on Monday, he set a deadline on it: He wants the war to end and Ukraine to win, by the end of 2022, he told G7 leaders.

Russia is also suffering acute combat losses, losing up to a third of its ground force in four months of war, US intelligence officials estimate. Officials have also said publicly that Russia will struggle to make any serious gains further west, using the Donbas region as a ground, without a full mobilization of its reserve forces.

But Russia believes it can sustain the war, weakening Ukrainian and Western resolve as the global economic effects of the war become more severe, officials told CNN.

As CNN previously reported, Russia is particularly seeking to exploit the gap between the amount of Soviet-style munitions that Ukraine and its allies have in their reserves, and how long it will take the West to equip Ukraine with weapons. modern, NATO-standard and time-consuming training ammunition.

A senior defense official admitted to CNN that Soviet-era stocks are dwindling, but have not yet reached the bottom. The official said some Eastern European countries still have more to offer, but only if they continue to be filled by allies with more modern equipment.

The United States and its allies, meanwhile, have searched the world for the Soviet-era type of ammunition that fits the equipment Ukraine already has, including 152mm artillery. NATO standard weapons fire larger, 155 mm rounds. But another U.S. defense official told CNN that efforts are coming to an end, with almost everything available that countries are willing to offer already.

Given the tremendous extent to which Ukrainians have passed through their oldest munitions in the artillery bruised war in the Donbas, the official said Soviet-era weapons are being wiped off the ground.