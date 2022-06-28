World Uniters: Five Knights receive the Fulbright Awards 2022

Over the coming months, five-horsepower UCF aircraft will land on various runways thousands upon thousands of miles away from home. All five will walk from those aircraft to the goal of the Fulbright Program for which they have been selected: to work, live, and learn with others in the field. For them the terrain will be in Belgium, Taiwan, Kyrgyzstan, Israel and Brazil.

I always wanted to live abroad and immerse myself in someone else’s culture, he says Madeleine Smith 21which will get her wish when she learns Mandarin from high school kids in Taipei, also sharing American culture with them through folk music.

This is what makes Fulbright so unique. It is often described as the most prestigious educational exchange program in the world because it surpasses academics. These UCF recipients, for example, will build bridges through their backgrounds in music, Spanish, environmental science, education, and global studies. All five won Fulbright through the English Teaching Assistant Awards, but the name of the award is the beginning and end of any resemblance and this seems like a logical place to start presentations.

isabella kastro

UCF Degree: Bachelor in International and Global Studies

Initially by: Miami

Career vision: Serves as a foreign service officer (diplomat)

Fulbright Destination: Belgium

What does the shell do there: Castro will teach English at a university in Brussels.

I wanted to become a foreign service officer from my first year of high school when I traveled to Managua, Nicaragua, to serve the people there. This led to my coming to UCF so that I could better understand the social, political and economic dynamics in different countries. My mentors (associate professors) Tyler Fisher 02 03 and Barbara Kinsey and (Professor) Bruce Wilson encouraged me to put my passion into practice through Fulbright, and personal stories from my McNair Scholars Family inspired me to dream big.

Belgium will be a perfect one for me. There is a language blender, so I can improve my French and Dutch while teaching English to others. And the location could not have been better because Brussels is home to NATO and the European Commission. I have no doubt that Fulbright will prepare me well for everything that follows: a master’s degree from Georgetown and two internships like Charles B. Rangel Fellow one at Capitol Hill and the other at an embassy abroad.

Henri Hodge 21

UCF Diplomas: Master in Spanish and a bachelor in Spanish with a Certificate of Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL).

Initially by: Sanford, Florida

Career vision: Work as a language trainer

Fulbright Destination: Brazil

What the hell are you doing there: Hodge will assist Brazilian instructors who teach English at a university.

Language learning has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. My grandparents immigrated to the US from Peru, so it was always important to me to be the best Spanish speaker I could be, even though this was not my first language. In high school I made friends with international students and helped them learn English, which I really enjoyed. However, the idea of ​​declaring Spanish as my master at UCF was scary because it is not my native language. I am happy now that I overcame the initial fear.

One of my professors, Alla Kourova, gave me the confidence to draw up my plans for teaching English as a second language, which also served me well in my Fulbright application. What excites me about Brazil? Music, culture and some of the friendliest people you can ever meet. After the Fulbright experience, I plan to pursue a master’s in Spanish and a Ph.D. in Romantic linguistics. But first Brazil.

Madeleine Smith 21

UCF Degree: Bachelor in music education with a focus on strings

Initially by: Audubon, Pennsylvania

Career vision: Teaching high school orchestra and performing as an independent professional

Fulbright Destination: Taiwan

What does the shell do there: Smith will teach English and music to elementary and high school students.

Ever since I started playing the violin at the age of five, I saw myself as a music teacher one day. However, I never thought I would go to college in Florida, let alone teach in Taiwan. Going to UCF has proven to be an excellent decision. The director of my orchestra, Chung Park, taught me to be a good musician and a good person. Without it, I would never have thought of applying for Fulbright.

Spending close to a year in a completely different culture will give me the confidence to create music programs that connect people from all backgrounds. This is what music should always do. That’s all the purpose of my Fulbright experience. So when I return to the US, I plan to earn a master’s in music education before using everything I have learned here and in Taiwan to foster a love of orchestra among high school students.

Carolyn Mitchell 19

UCF Degree: Bachelor in interdisciplinary studies with a minor in writing and rhetoric

Initially by: Niceville, Florida

Career vision: Work in outdoor education while also writing and taking pictures

Fulbright Destination: Kyrgyzstan

What does the shell do there: Mitchell will teach English to students and help environmental professionals understand the risk assessment and Leave No Trace practices.

My current job takes me to the desert for weeks, so I enjoy the adventures and being outside. It’s interesting because I enrolled at UCF to be part of a big school near a big city after growing up in a small town. The environmental program at UCF was a big attraction, and around my new year I started to lack storytelling creativity. So I added a minor in writing and rhetoric.

The Fulbright Project in Kyrgyzstan is a way to cross all my interests and meet the needs of the Kyrgyz people. They have already been so hospitable. One of my professors, Christina Torres, made me aware of Fulbright by telling us about her experience with the program. She also invited guests to show what it is like to learn English as a foreign language. Now I will find out for myself how it is.

Antonio Losavio

UCF Degree: Ph.D. in education with a focus on teaching English to speakers of other languages

Initially by: Louisville, Kentucky

Career vision: Work in public diplomacy with the US State Department

Fulbright Destination: Israel

What the hell are you doing there: Losavio will work at a teacher college in northern Israel.

Shortly after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in English literature from Cal Berkeley in 2009, I researched jobs to see what would allow me to use my skills worldwide. It turned out that learning English was most suited to my interests. To get a taste of it, I gave English to refugee resettlement programs in Kentucky and volunteered in Brazil. All of this reinforced my plan to pursue a career in international relations. Having a globally recognized award like Fulbright on top of field experience and a Ph.D. should open up a lot of great opportunities.

I have already done some work in northern Israel, so I am excited to reconnect with friends there. The story is fascinating, as are the regional challenges. In addition to the lesson, I want to try the wonderful vegan food and hope to make the US and UCF look good. And then what will I do? There are hundreds of possibilities. It gives me at least six months to figure it out. I will be able to explain with a cup of coffee.