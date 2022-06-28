International search networks Port Arthur ISD teacher for foreign language classes – Port Arthur News





An international search for Spanish-speaking teachers for the Port Arthur School Independent District has resulted in five young educators. The district has worked with Global International Concepts, a Nashville-based firm created specifically to recruit international teachers, said Adrienne Lott, media and communications specialist for PAISD. Teachers are recruited as part of an international visiting teacher program. The district needed educators to hold Spanish language classes and the new staff would work with all students. Graduation requirements include at least two years of a foreign language. Jimmy Wyble, human resources director for PAISD, said 14 people were interviewed at Zoom and employment was expanded to five by individuals, two from Mexico, two from Colombia and one from Spain. Lott said two of the new teachers would work at Memorial High School, one would work at Wilson Early College High School and one at Jefferson and Lincoln High Schools. Eighth graders are also required to attend a foreign language class, which counts toward their degree. Previously, the classroom was taught as a distance learning course through the Region 5 Education Center, similar to a Zoom course. With new hires, the course will be taught in the classroom. Lot explained that the new employees have teaching credentials in their home country and have been approved for a one-year certification by the State Board of Education to work in Texas. SBEC will review their credentials for a one-year renewal. New teachers are expected to arrive in Port Arthur for a minimum of six weeks. PAISD is already exploring the resources it can provide to help the transition in the US Wyble said hiring new teachers helps the district meet the needs of its students. Teachers are excited to come and join the PAISD family, Wyble said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.panews.com/2022/06/28/international-search-nets-5-new-paisd-teachers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos