Despite focus on Ukraine, Asia-Pacific will play prominent role at NATO Summit

USIPs Mirna Galic explains how the Asia-Pacific region will be included in the summit and why NATO and its regional partners are increasing their coordination.

How will Asia-Pacific appear at the NATO summit on June 29 and 30?

The region will be presented at the NATO summit in two main ways. First, NATO regional partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea have been invited to participate at the level of head of state and government, which is new. Although these countries in the region have previously participated in NATO summits, based on their assistance to NATO missions in Afghanistan, this participation was mainly at a lower ministerial level. This time, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, The Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern and President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol have announced all plans to attend the summit. Madrid will thus mark a historic occasion with all four of these countries participating for the first time in a NATO summit at the leadership level.

The second way the region will feature is the China theme. In one 2019 Summit Level Communication, NATO acknowledged for the first time that China ‘s global growth reach presented challenges and opportunities. By the NATO Summit in Brussels in 2021, NATO views on China had begun to take on more detailed form. of Brussels Summit Communication issued by NATO heads of state and government noted that China’s stated ambitions and persistent behavior posed systematic challenges to the rule – based international order and to areas related to Alliance security and detailed areas of concern. The Madrid Summit is likely to further involve China in NATO doctrine in the context of the renewed competition of the great powers. NATO leaders will support the new alliances Strategic Concept at the summit, replacing the existing one of 2010, and China is expected to appear in addition to Russia, which is in the current version.

Why are Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea invited to the NATO summit at the highest level?

NATO’s effort to include its Asia-Pacific partners in the Madrid Summit is part of a larger effort in recent years to reorganize these partners into NATO structures and functions. Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea have been official NATO partners since the beginning of 2010, part of a group of partners around the globe, but they are seen as an increasingly important subset of NATO global partners. -s. There is also an informal nickname for these countries, the Four Asia-Pacific or AP4. There are several main reasons for NATO’s special interest in these partner countries.

The first is the character of the countries themselves. All four are determined democracies that share values ​​with NATO allies, are interested in mitigating international security threats, and have sophisticated and capable armies. Australia, Japan and South Korea are also allies of the U.S. treaty, while New Zealand is a close U.S. partner. There are a number of areas where co-operation and co-ordination between NATO and Asia-Pacific partners is mutually beneficial, including emerging and disruptive technologies, disinformation, cyber security, maritime security, order and the rule-based international space.

The second is the growing importance of these partner countries in the wider Indo-Pacific region. The Indo-Pacific is one of the most dynamic regions in the world, and is expected to be the driver of global economic and technological growth in the coming decades. It is also home to a great power, China, and this takes on added importance as strategic competition between the United States, Russia and China becomes increasingly important on the international stage. The importance of the Indo-Pacific region and its impact on global affairs is increasingly realized not only in the United States but also in Europe.

Third, and related, is NATO’s benefit from having interoperability, coordination, and information exchange with countries embedded in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the messages and optics of unity it offers. Asia-Pacific partner countries have a long history of living with China, balancing economic and security imperatives, opposing violations of international law, deterring and taking austerity measures, all of which are an extremely valuable insight for European partners. Their intelligence and analysis regarding what is happening in the region is also of great interest.

Perhaps most importantly, with the resurgence of the Great Powers conflict, a diminished strategic competitor in each region, and an evolving Russia-China relationship, there are many common strategic challenges that European and Asia-Pacific partners need to address, would be valuable. for them to discuss together. These include, inter alia, medium-range nuclear forces, missile defense, prevention and protection of buildings, and how to postpone the use of force by the great powers contrary to international norms. The latter is certainly important for the Russian occupation of Ukraine, but it also has parallels with China and Taiwan, so Ukraine is seen as more than a European security issue.

Why do the leaders of Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on the other hand, want to attend the NATO summit?

For many of the same reasons that NATO wants them to be there, not least for the need to adapt to the common strategic challenges associated with changes in the international system. Just as NATO sees benefits from engaging with partners in Asia-Pacific on security issues, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea see a value in engaging with European partners. NATO gives them an appropriate platform from which to do so. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has also given many of these countries a sense of vulnerability that European security dynamics have not caused in remote regions since the Cold War. It is clear that the way the world reacts to the use of force by Russia against Ukraine will inform China’s calculations in the region, including Taiwan. Attending a NATO summit that will address Russia and Ukraine a lot is a way to project unity and manage the lessons China is learning from Russia’s actions and international response to them.

But Asia-Pacific partners are also very different countries from each other and they have their own unique interests in NATO relations. South Korea, for example, is less concerned about China and more concerned about North Korea and its nuclear program, a problem for which it hopes to attract the attention and help of Europe. President Yoon has also articulated a vision for his country as a leading global state, for which a NATO platform offers numerous opportunities.

What will be very interesting to see is how much the Asia-Pacific partner countries themselves use the AP4 grouping. Grouping is a useful format for NATO because these countries are its partners in an important region, but there is little to show if the countries themselves see any significant value in organizing them in this way. If one rumored summit between Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea, on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit, this may provide an interesting indicator of the opinion of partner countries in this regard.