Death toll rises from Russian attack on shopping mall in UkraineExBulletin

Efrem Lukatsky / AP KYIV The death toll has risen to 18 in a deadly Russian attack on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine’s central Poltava region. Authorities say up to 1,000 people were inside late Monday afternoon when two rockets hit the Amstor shopping center in the town of Kremenchuk. 36 people are still missing. Video from the scene showed large clouds of black smoke and flames coming out of the mall. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian state “the largest terrorist organization in the world” in a daily video posted after the attack. “Only totally insane terrorists who have no place on earth will hit such an object,” Zelensky said. He has pressured world leaders, particularly the United States, to provide Ukraine with more advanced air and missile defense systems to protect itself from Russian airstrikes. Russia has escalated bombings of Ukrainian cities this week, attacks that Moscow says are aimed at military installations but often hit purely civilian targets. On Twitter, Russia’s ambassador to the UN suggested Ukraine had invented the attack. President of France Emmanuel Macron sentenced Russian missile attack as “a disgust”. Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Ukraine call is a “Russian murderous act.” US President Joe Biden said The attack was “cruel” after it emerged from a G7 summit in Germany, where the US and other countries thought of a price cap for Russian oil and gas. The attack on the center comes during a particularly bloody week in Ukraine as Russia escalates cruise missile attacks, even in parts of the country that were relatively protected from fighting after Russia invaded last February. Three people died over the weekend after Russian airstrikes hit cities across Ukraine, including a barrage in the capital Kiev. At least eight other people died Monday when Russian soldiers fired on a crowd of civilians in the city of Lysychansk, according to Luhansk. the governor of the region, Serhiy Haidai

