Village eye marker to highlight amusement park history | News, Sports, Work





CELORON – It was called “Celoron People’s Park” when it opened in 1894. Modeled after parks on Coney Island and Atlantic City, Celoron Amusement Park has for decades boasted several trips, a theater, auditorium and a baseball field. The construction of hotels and in-house houses also provided places to stay. An effort by the village historian now seeks to commemorate the former amusement park. In late February, the Celoron Village Board passed a resolution authorizing the village historian to submit a request to the William G. Pomeroy Foundation for the purchase of a historic marker. A letter of intent for grant funding had already been approved. As part of its mission, the William G. Pomeroy Foundation helps preserve history in local communities by providing grants to receive signage in the form of roadside signs and plaques. Since 2005, the foundation has funded more than 1,800 boards across the United States. According to Celoron Mayor Scott Schrecengost, if approved and built, the landmark will be placed in the Lucille Ball Memorial Park. His exact location has not yet been determined. If all goes according to plan, the marker pointing to the former amusement park would be the first in the village. “We have a lot of history in this village.” said Schrecengost, who noted the October 1921 visit to the park by Babe Ruth, the famous baseball player with the New York Yankees. Several newspaper accounts said Ruth hit a ball from the baseball field on Lake Chautauqua in front of an exhibition game. The park’s heyday, at least according to a long history of terrains on the village website, occurred from its opening until the start of World War II. of “fall” of the park began at the beginning of the war. One of the park’s many attractions was Phoenix, a 10-story Ferris wheel that opened in 1896 and was illuminated by 350 colored lights. In 1952, Phoenix was dismantled and, a decade later, the park was closed. Schrecengost said a historic marker would highlight an important time in the village history that could draw people to Celoron. In July 2021, Falconer Village installed its first historic marker in recognition of Hugh Bedient – the once-prolific baseball player known for hitting 42 players in a single game while playing half-pro ball and later winning the World Series as a member and Boston Red Sox. The marker was funded with the help of the William G. Pomeroy Foundation. “There are a lot of people looking for those markers,” tha Schrecengost. The latest news of today and more in the inbox

