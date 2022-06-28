The female referee at the Men’s World Cup wants the game to shine

TOKYO (AP) Japanese referee Yoshimi Yamashita agrees with Pel or whoever it was decades ago who first described football as the beautiful game.

Yamashita is one of three women selected by FIFA to be referees at the Men’s World Cup in Qatar, which opens on November 21. It is the first time a woman will be at the top of the biggest football scene.

She sees her work this way: Let the game shine, as it should.

One of the big goals as a referee is to highlight the attractiveness of football, she said in Tokyo on Monday in an interview with the Associated Press. I do my best for this and will do what it takes at the time for this purpose. So if I need to communicate with the players, I will do it. If I have to show a card, I will show a card. Instead of controlling, I’m thinking about what to do next to the big goal to highlight the pull of football.

Stphanie Frappart from France and Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda are the other women selected. In total there are 36 judges. FIFA has also appointed three female assistant referees to a group of 69: Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Diaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the United States.

Although it is likely that all three will be at the top of the games, it is not given. They would also be used as the so-called fourth umpires on the field. However, they can not be used as assistants.

Every official of the match will be carefully monitored in the coming months with a final assessment on the technical, physical and medical aspects that will be made shortly before the World Cup, said in a statement Massimo Busacca, the director of FIFA referees.

Yamashitas’s election focuses on Japan’s low ranking in most equal pay measures for women and in global gender equality studies.

In a study published a few months ago by U.S. Congressional Research Service. Another study on the gender pay gap ranked Japan 120th out of 156 countries.

I would be very happy if women could play an active role in sports this way, and if sports and especially football could lead this, Yamashita said. In Japan, there is still a long way to go in the world of football (in terms of women’s participation), so it would be nice if this would be related to promoting women’s participation in different ways, not only in football or in sports.

Women’s football has led the way in Japan. The Japanese women won the Women’s World Cup 2011, were runners-up in 2015 and have consistently been among the elite gaming teams.

Yamashita spent a workout Monday outside Tokyo, diving into temperatures that reached 35 C (95 F). She laughed when she was reminded that matches in Qatar located at the top of the Arabian Peninsula would be much cooler, being played in the winter in the northern hemisphere and in air-conditioned stadiums.

Yamashita seemed relaxed during the interview, away from the obvious pressure. She has been a referee in the Japan Men’s J League and has also been responsible for the Asian equivalent of the Men’s Champions League. She also handled matches during the Tokyo Olympics in recent years.

Of course, I think the pressure is great, she said, and I think I have a lot of responsibilities. But I am very happy to face this task and pressure, so I try to take it positively and I try to be happy.

She described the emotion of leaving the waiting room shortly before the match.

I think I enjoy that moment. I feel like when I change gears the most, she said.

She said the difference in the game for men and women was, of course, speed. But not just that some men can run faster.

It’s the speed, but not just the speed of the players, she said. Not the speed of the ball. It’s just the speed of the game. This means that for me I have to make faster and faster decisions.

Yamashita conducted most of the interview in Japanese, but said he would use English and facial gestures, body gestures when communicating with players in Qatar.

Usually when I give a card, I do not say anything, she said, switching to English. But when I give a warning, I tell them I’m not happy. They understand.

___

