Eagles’ Devon Allen qualifies for the World Championships in track and field in the 110m hurdles

Devon Allen did not have an outstanding run – by the standards he set for himself – at the United States Outdoor and Field Championships. Regardless, Allen was good enough to qualify for the Tres World Championships and Outdoor Field in Eugene, Oregon next month.

Allen finished third in the 110m hurdles, running with a time of 13.09 seconds. Time was not as fast as the 12.84-second clip earlier this month – which was the third fastest in history. Despite Allen’s success on the track this summer, the rookie receiver is still making football with the Philadelphia Eagles his No. 1 priority. 1.

“I like to play football,” Allen said. via the New York Times. “If I hadn’t had a knee injury in college, I probably would have been in the NFL for five years now. Maybe I would have gone the draft route and found what I could do off-season with the track. . “

Allen signed a three-year contract with the Eagles in April after running 4.35 40 yards on Oregon Pro Day. That was enough for the Eagles to give a good look to the wide 27-year-old receiver this summer.

Why did Allen take so long to give football a kick? He suffered two ACL injuries in his Oregon career, the first on his left knee in the 2015 College Football Playoff. He returned for his senior season in Oregon and tore the ACL on his right knee in 2016. , not playing any football game since then (signed a professional track and field contract in 2016).

Amid ACL tears, Allen finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 110m hurdles. He is a three-time national champion in the 110m hurdles (2014, 2016, 2018) and a two-time Olympic champion in this competition. Allen finished fourth in the 110m hurdles at the 2020 Beijing Olympics last summer.

Allen’s highest finish in the world championship is the seventh (2019). As he seeks to improve that position this time around, the Eagles’ fight will be as big as capturing a medal.

“Ever since I was little, I wanted to play in the NFL,” Allen said. “And I had my chance.”