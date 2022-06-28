HALO Trust transfers staff and equipment for Afghan earthquake response – Afghanistan





Annexes HALO Trust, the world’s largest landmine clearing charity, has transferred hundreds of its mine-clearing staff to Afghanistan to respond to the quake in Khost and Paktika provinces. HALO teams were on stage for the first time in the badly affected Spera district of Khost on June 22, when they arrived in the quake zone from minefields in neighboring Nangahar province. HALO teams include doctors and trained medical personnel as a matter of course, so they provided immediate medical treatment and treatment to the earthquake injured persons. On June 23, a convoy left the HALO compound in Kabul to pick up excavators, commonly used to clear mines, in the affected provinces to be used to clear roads and roads closed by the quake. The column also transported additional food supplies, cooking gas bottles and kitchen appliances to 300 homeless families in Paktika province. Heavy machinery was deployed in Gayan and Barmal districts in Paktika. HALO has since provided 4×4 ambulances and medical care, along with the Afghan Red Crescent, CARE and IRC, who have deployed all mobile health teams. HALO mobilized 100 deminers to build tent camps for homeless families and to be used as tent field hospitals in Gayan district in Paktika province. focusing on providing additional medical treatment to those affected.

HALO is also supplying the camp with water and other sanitary supplies. A major need in the earthquake zone are heavy mechanical equipment to move debris and destroy hazardous structures. The risk of disease from decomposing animal carcasses under collapsed buildings has made HALO mechanized equipment and drivers an essential tool. More mechanized armored excavators are being sent to the areas affected by the HALO minefields.

In one village, Popaly in Barmal district, where 150 people are thought to have been killed, landslides diverted a stream and caused the only source of water for the village to dry up. In addition to sending an excavator to restore the creek in the village, HALO teams have distributed food, water and kitchen sets to the village. Callum Peebles, HALO’s head of operations in Central Asia, said: “Our teams visited an isolated village in Gayan district where 16 women were too anxious to see a doctor to treat their injuries. HALO doctors were able to offer them support and would offer regular treatment. During this visit we heard stories of small babies who have lost their mothers and as such cannot be breastfed. Most of the cattle that could provide milk were also killed. HALO is planning to bring powdered milk and bottles. ”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/afghanistan/halo-trust-transfers-staff-and-equipment-afghan-earthquake-response The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos