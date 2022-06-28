Governments, police, motorcade organizers were given the right to investigate the use of the Emergency Act





Three-tier governments, motorcade organizers and police have been allowed to stand in the public inquiry calling for the invocation of the Federal Emergency Law, but the Federal Conservative Party and a number of individuals whose bank accounts have been frozen have been left out. Granting groups or standing individuals allow them certain privileges in the investigation process, including the ability to suggest witnesses or cross-examine them. It also means that they are given prior notice of the documents submitted for proof. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened the act on February 14 for the first time in Canadian history during the Freedom Convoy. The act gave the federal government temporary powers to deal with the anti-COVID-19 restriction blockade that blocked Ottawa for three weeks last winter as protesters parked trucks blocking access to neighborhoods and major arteries around Parliament Hill. Paul Rouleau, the commissioner leading the investigation, wrote in his decision that the deadline for submitting the investigation report weighed in on his final determination. “I must take into account the practical realities faced by the commission, including the strict timeline within which the Investigation must be completed,” Rouleau wrote. The federal government, the governments of Saskatchewan and Alberta have been granted full status, while the Manitoba government will be allowed to file written submissions. The main convoy organizers, including Tamara Lich, TomMarazzo, Chris Barber and DanielBulford, have been given full status. “Their contributions to the work of the commission are necessary, as they are uniquely placed to provide information to the commission and to provide direct evidence of the aims and organization of the column,” writes Rouleau of the organizers. The Ottawa Police Department has been given full function, while its former chief PeterSloly will be allowed to produce documents and cross-examine witnesses. The cities of Ottawa and Windsor have also been given into force. Protesters form a blockade in front of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., Which connects the city with Michigan. (Darrin Di Carlo / CBC) Conservatives, individual participants denied it The Federal Conservative Party and individual protesters are some notable exceptions to Rouleau’s decision. In his dismissal of the Conservatives, Rouleau addressed the parliamentary committee examining the use of the act and said the investigation should remain above political squabbling. “The political process involving elected representatives from different parties has a role to play in how the use of the Emergency Act is reviewed and assessed,” Rouleau said. “It also has an important role to play in an independent non-partisan process. Both must function independently of each other.” A number of individual protesters, including some whose bank accounts have been blocked, were also denied staying under investigation. Rouleaureautaut that individual protesters would have limited perspective on what unfolded earlier this year. “In general, their contribution would be limited to what they saw, heard or experienced from their particular perspective as a columnist or supporter,” Rouleau said, adding that individuals will be able to hear their own voices. during public hearings. The final report of the commission should be submitted by February 2023.

