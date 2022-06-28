International
French President Macron accuses Russia of trying to destabilize the world order
French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to destabilize the international order by blocking food and energy flows to put pressure on the world. Russia cannot and should not win this war, he said at the close of a G7 summit in Germany before heading to Spain for tomorrow’s NATO summit, which will also focus on the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Follow our live blog for the latest developments. All times are GMT +2.
13:14: Russia is trying to destabilize the international order, says Macron
Speaking at the close of the Group of Seven summit in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron said: Russia is trying to destabilize the international order by using the world’s support in food and energy to put pressure on some countries.
Macron said he did not see the end of the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks or even months, but he hoped it would end by the end of the year. Russia cannot and should not win this war, he said, noting that the West will continue to force Vladimir Putin to pay a high price for his invasion of Ukraine through sanctions, arms shipments to Kyivand, possibly even limiting Russian oil prices.
“I am in favor of limiting Russian oil prices because higher prices help Russia finance the war,” he said.
11:55: G7, five developing countries, condemn Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine
G7 leaders on Tuesday condemned the Russian occupation as illegal and unjustifiable in their final draft statement.
We, the leaders of the Group of Seven … were joined by the leaders of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, as well as Ukraine.
We reiterate our condemnation of Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war of aggression against Ukraine.
11:44: G7 urges countries, companies to release food stocks
The Group of Seven industrialized countries on Tuesday called on countries and companies with large food reserves to help alleviate the hunger crisis caused by the Russian occupation of Ukraine.
We call on those partners with large food reserves, as well as the private sector, to make food available without distorting the market, a statement said.
They called on all countries to avoid over-accumulation of food that could lead to further price increases.
The war in Ukraine, a country known as Europe’s bread basket, has pushed up food prices and led to shortages as Russia’s blockade of Black Sea ports prevents millions of tonnes of grain from being exported.
11:12: Russia expands US sanctions list to include Bidens’s wife and daughter
Russia on Tuesday expanded its list of prohibitions in the United States to include President Joe Biden’s wife and daughter, as well as other prominent figures.
The move was taken in response to growing US sanctions against Russian political and public figures, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
11:07: Erdogan says he wants results, not words from Sweden and Finland
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Finland and Sweden must take into account Turkey’s concerns and give not only ’empty words’ but also results if they want to be members of NATO.
Turkey has blocked offers from Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance, accusing them of supporting groups Ankara considers terrorist.
Ankara has accused Finland, and especially Sweden, of providing a safe haven for illegal Kurdish insurgents against the Turkish state. Erdogan has also called on Sweden and Finland to lift arms embargoes imposed on Turkey in 2019 due to the military offensive. of Ankara in Syria.
The parties have held talks to address Turkish concerns, but have not reached an agreement.
Speaking ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid, where he will meet with Nordic and NATO leaders, Erdogan said the Nordic states must meet Ankara’s expectations.
10:40: Russia says it has targeted the Kremenchuk weapons depot, not the shopping mall
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it had fired rockets at an arms depot in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, following a subsequent munitions explosion that set fire to a nearby dysfunctional shopping mall, leaving at least 18 people dead and dozens missing. .
In Kremenchuk, Russian forces struck an arms depot guarding weapons received from the United States and Europe with high-precision air-based weapons. As a result of the precision strike, Western-made weapons and ammunition concentrated in the warehouse … were hit, she told her Telegram channel.
The explosion of ammunition stored for Western weapons caused a fire in a shopping mall that was not functioning near the depot, he added.
Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian areas during its four-month offensive against Ukraine. The UN says it has confirmed that 4,700 civilians have been killed since the February 24 invasion of Russia, although it believes the current number is much higher.
09:58: G7 leaders agree to push for ban on Russian gold imports
G7 leaders have agreed to push for a ban on Russian gold imports as part of efforts to tighten sanctions on Moscow over its occupation of Ukraine, an EU official said on Tuesday.
Britain, the United States, Japan and Canada agreed at the start of the G7 summit on Sunday that they would ban imports of freshly refined or refined Russian gold, while the European Union expressed some reservations.
09:26: Moody’s says Russia failed in debt
Moody’s rating agency has confirmed that Russia failed on its foreign debt for the first time in a century after bondholders did not receive interest payments.
The missing payments follow a series of unprecedented Western sanctions that have increasingly isolated Russia since the invasion of Ukraine.
On June 27, Russia’s sovereign debt holders did not receive a coupon payment for two $ 100 million Eurobonds until the grace period of the 30-day calendar expires, which we consider a default event by our definition. said Moodys, noting: Further it is likely that future non-payment of the coupon is unpaid.
Moscow said Monday that there was no reason to call the situation a bankruptcy as payments failed to reach creditors due to the actions of third parties.
06:43: G7 denounces Russian attack on shopping mall as war crime, death toll rises
The leaders of the Seventh Group have described as a war crime the Russian air strike that hit a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.
Indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians constitute a war crime, they said in a statement condemning Monday’s heinous attack. The leaders vowed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible would be held accountable for the attack.
Ukraine accused Russia of deliberately targeting civilians, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it one of the most brazen terrorist acts in European history in its evening broadcast on the Telegram.
Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Poltava region where Kremenchuk is located, said on Tuesday that the death toll had risen to 18 people.
The G7 summit – which includes Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – ends on Tuesday and will be followed immediately by a NATO summit in Spain.
02:07: Russian opposition politician arrested – sources
Prominent Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was arrested in Moscow on Monday, a lawyer for opposition figures and a Russian journalist said on their social media accounts.
Irina Babloyan, journalist and presenter at the now-missing Ekho Moskvy radio station, said Yashin was arrested while the two were walking together.
“I was walking with my friend, Ilya Yashin, in the park … The police came and took Ilyan,” Babloyan told the Telegram messaging app.
Lawyer Vadim Prokhorov, who has represented many Russian opposition figures, also said Yashin was in police custody for alleged administrative breach of disobedience to a police officer.
01:40: Putin promises Bolsonaro to maintain the garbage supply
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday promised his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro that Russia is “committed” to maintaining its distribution of much-needed fertilizer to the South American agricultural giant.
Speaking in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said the two leaders had discussed “food security” and “energy insecurity” over the phone without giving further details.
In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin “stressed that Russia is committed to fulfilling its obligations to ensure the continued supply of Russian fertilizers to Brazilian farmers.”
The statement added that Putin demanded “the restoration of the architecture of free trade of food products and fertilizers that have collapsed due to Western sanctions” against Russia for its occupation of Ukraine.
01:14: The death toll from Russian attacks rises to 16
The Russian missile attack on a crowded center in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk killed at least 16 people, the head of emergency services said early Tuesday, sparking international outrage.
“So far, we know of 16 dead and 59 injured, 25 of them hospitalized. The information is being updated,” Crook told the Telegram.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and REUTERS)
