USWNT vs. Colombia time, TV channel, live broadcast, and international friendly squad formation

The U.S. women’s national team will seek another victory against Colombia in the final tuning ahead of the CONCACAF W Championship critical summer tournament that will decide the Women’s 2023 World Cup and the team’s 2024 Summer Olympics.

The W Championship Tournament starting on July 4 doubles as North America’s qualification for the next two races, with the winner automatically winning a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics and the semifinals all winning automatic places in the Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand.

Colombia, ranked 28th in the world, has never beaten the United States in 10 attempts (0W-9L-1D), including Saturday’s 3-0 loss to Colorado.

The Colombian team surprisingly held the USWNT to a 0-0 draw in the first half of the most recent match with goalkeeper Catalina Perez making a handful of great expectations throughout the match, including two penalty kicks. Two goals from Sophia Smith and a debut goal in the last minute for Taylor Kornieck finished the job in the second half.

The two teams also met in a friendly pair in January 2021 when the US secured friendly 4-0 and 6-0 victories in games played in Orlando.

How to Watch US vs. Colombia

Date: Tuesday, June 28th

Tuesday, June 28th Time: 22:00 ET

22:00 ET TV channels: ESPN

ESPN Broadcast:fuboTV

On Tuesday, the two teams will play a second friendly at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah. This game will start at 22:00 ET (20:00 MT) and will be televised in the United States on ESPN, which may also bebroadcast on fuboTV.

US formations against Colombia

Vlatko Andonovski confirmed that Andy Sullivan and Kelley O’Hara will not start The second match at the Rio Tinto Stadium. This opens the door for Sofia Huerta to take over on O’Hara’s right wing, with Ashley Sanchez or Kristie Mewis who may have a start as part of a midfield trio.

Lindsey Horan, who was left out in the first half of the match and was seen with her right knee on the bench, projects as a potential starter to replace Sullivan as the deep-lying central midfielder. If she can not go, Mewis can take over as she did on Saturday, or the all-round Emily Sonnett can intervene.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the future. NWSL top scorer Alex Morgan played well after entering the second half on Saturday, and a start could be okay after appearing below Ashley Hatch’s level in center-forward. We can also see a change in the center-back with choice no. 1 of the NWSL, Naomi Girma who is taking some time in position.

Excluding an injury replacement scenario, USWNT has until July 3 to make changes from its preliminary list of 59 players defender Carson Pickett and midfielders Sam Coffey and Jaelin Howell will not make the extended trip to Mexico for the W Championship. But one of them will start in Utah, according to Philadelphia Inquirer journalist Jonathan Tannenwald. Pickett and Coffey are looking for their first hat.

USWNT Initial Formation June 25(4-3-3, right to left):18-Casey Murphy (GK) 5-Kelley O’Hara, 3-Alana Cook, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (cap.), 19-Emily Fox 16-Rose Lavelle, 17-Andi Sullivan, 10-Lindsey Horan 11-Sophia Smith , 7-Ashley Hatch, 9-Mal Pugh.

USWNT June 25 Subscriptions (12): 1-Alyssa Naeher (GK), 21-Aubrey Kingsbury (GK), 8-Sofia Huerta, 12-Naomi Girma, 14-Emily Sonnett, 2-Ashley Sanchez, 22-Kristie Mewis, 20-Taylor Kornieno-1Megan,, 23 -Midge Purce, 13-Alex Morgan, 6-Trinity Rodman

USWNT June 25 players who are not on the team (3): Sam Coffey, Jaelin Howell, Carson Pickett

Colombia has not played a competitive game in years, most recently returning to the 2019 Pan American Games. Saturday’s 3-0 loss to the US was its fifth friendly match for the 2022 calendar year, which includes four more draws. .

The South American nation is preparing to host the Femenina America Cup (July 8-30), which is traditionally held every four years, but will begin to be a two-year tour moving forward.

Manager Nelson Abadia lined the team with five defenders on his back on June 25 while Jorelyn Carabali played central position in that lineup. Catalina UsmeandLeicy Santos were technically the tallest players on the field in their lineup, but Colombia posed no threat and had only one shot in the entire match.

Colombia starting lineup on June 25 (5-3-2, from left to right):1-Catalina Perez (GK) 2-Manuela Vanegas, 20-Monica Ramos, 19-Jorelyn Carabali, 3-Daniela Arias, 17-Carolina Arias 5-Lorena Bedoya, 21-Liana Salazar, 6-Daniela Monticoy 10-, 11- Catalina Usme

Colombia on June 25 (12): 12-S. Sepulveda (GK), 13-K. Tapia (GK), 14-V. Acosta, 22-D, Caracas, 16-M. Morales, 7-G. Hertas, 4-D. Ospina, 8-A. Castaneda, 15-T. Ariza, 23-E. Bahr, 18-L Caicedo, 9-M. Ramirez