What is open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day
If you are looking to accomplish some tasks on Canada Day but are not sure what will be open, here is a guide to help you.
This Canadian day will look a little different from years past because the construction on Parliament Hill has shifted the scene to LeBreton Flats.
Parliament Hill last hosted Canada’s national holiday in 2019, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. The major rehabilitation of the Center Blockhas has reduced the amount of space available for public events on the wide lawn in front of Parliament buildings.
Vehicle exclusion zone
will havetraditional Canadian Day street closuresFriday, July 1 and early Saturday, though there are more closures near LeBreton Flats due to a change in the location of the show.
But the Ottawa police are decidinganother “vehicle exclusion zone” similar to what was organized in late April for the Rolling Thunder motorcycle rally with no parking at all on the street and no protest vehicles allowed from 8 a.m. Wednesday through June 29 until at least 6 a.m. Monday, July 4.
Grocery stores and malls
Most shopping malls in Ottawa will be closed for Canada Day on Friday. Only the Rideau Center will be open from 10:00 until 18:00
Several grocery stores are open on Canada Day, including Loblawslocationson Isabella and Rideau and Whole Foods streets in Lansdowne Park.
To be sure, check the store a few hours before you go out to buy.
alcohol
If you hope to have a cool and frothy Canada Day, you may need to book in advance.
All LCBO seats will close on Friday. Some LCBO convenience points may be open if local regulations permit. Normal hours will resume on Saturday.
Most beer shop locations will also be closed for Canada Day, though some select locations will be open with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Check your local store hours to make sure.
Test centers for COVID-19
All COVID-19 immunization clinics will be closed for Canada Day.
Three testing sites for COVID-19 will be open on Canada Day.
The Ottawa Hospital Assessment Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the CHEO Assessment Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Brewer Park test area will be open from the afternoon until 16:00.
City services
OC Transpowill will provide free services to Canada Dayon O-Train Line 1, buses and Para Transpo.
The bus service will operate according to the Sunday schedule.
The LRT and Line 2 replacement buses will be on a special Canada Day schedule, starting at 6am
If CanadaDay is your regular day of garbage collection, it will be moved to Saturday.
All city parking regulations and restrictions apply and new event-related parking and parking restrictions will be placed in the areas of the city where events are scheduled to take place.
These parking restrictions will be in effect until the signs are removed and the city requires drivers to check for signs before parking. Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a ticket and withdrawal.
All branches of the Ottawa Public Library and city child care services are closed for Canada Day.
The site program office and supervised consumer location on Clarence Street is closed, but his mobile van operates from 5pm until 11:30 p.m.
