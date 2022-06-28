Japan tells millions to save electricity as record heatwave strains power supply





The government urged citizens in the capital to turn off lights and power switches for three hours in the afternoon and use the air conditioning “properly” as the country faces growing power shortages.

The request comes despite expert warning that record temperatures could continue for weeks.

“Please save as much energy as possible, such as turning off lights that are not in use,” the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Monday. He said proper uses of air conditioning included to “prevent heat stroke”.

Japan’s electricity supply has been tight since March, when an earthquake in the northeast forced several nuclear power plants to suspend operation. At the same time demand is at its highest level since 2011, when Japan was hit by the strongest earthquake in its recorded history. The ministry warned that the mismatch between supply and demand is becoming “severe”.

But with recent temperatures rising to dangerous levels, rationing electricity will not be easy. On Tuesday, Tokyo experienced scorching heat for the fourth day in a row after setting records for the month of June at the weekend. Temperatures in the capital reached 35.4 degrees Celsius (about 96 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, while the town of Isesaki in northwestern Tokyo reached 40.2 degrees Celsius (about 104 degrees Fahrenheit) – the highest in the country in June since records began in 1875. Meanwhile, the city of Nagano in central Japan hit 35.1 degrees Celsius (about 95 Fahrenheit) and the Takada district in Niigata prefecture on the west coast recorded 36.7 degrees Celsius (about 98 Fahrenheit). Strong temperatures are forecast to last for the rest of the week and are likely to worsen – meaning energy demand is likely to increase as residents stay home and turn on the air conditioning. The heat wave in Japan is just one of many occurring around the world as scientists warn that extreme weather is becoming more frequent due to the worsening climate crisis. Rising temperatures in India and Pakistan in recent weeks have forced schools to close, damaged crops, put pressure on power supplies and kept residents inside – with some experts wondering if such heat was conducive to survival. people. And a massive heat dome has engulfed parts of the United States, bringing temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (about 37 Celsius) to major subway areas including Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Memphis, Dallas, New Orleans and Atlanta. In addition to the heat, floods have flooded Yellowstone National Park, fires have erupted in Arizona and New Mexico, and strong storms have caused widespread power outages in the upper Midwest and Ohio River valleys. “The most frequent and intense heat waves in cities are expected with further global warming,” said climate scientist Winston Chow of the College of Integrative Studies at Singapore University of Management. “I am afraid that for such places, this is it [now] the new normal climate … if nothing is done to adapt and mitigate the causes of climate change. ” Of particular concern, Chow said, was the impact of extreme heat on the elderly, who make up 28% of Japan’s population. “The elderly are biologically, physiologically predisposed to be more vulnerable to heat-induced damage, and more than a quarter of Japan is over the age of 65. The risk of heat stress and stroke without any effort to it would be very high in Tokyo, “said Chow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/28/asia/japan-heatwave-air-conditioning-power-electricity-shortage-climate-change-intl-hnk/index.html

