US International Investment Position, First Quarter 2022 and Annual Update
The net international investment position of the United States (IIP), the difference between the assets and foreign financial liabilities of U.S. residents, was $ 17.75 trillion at the end of the first quarter of 2022, according to statistics released today by the Bureau of Investigation. US Economic Analysis (BEA). Assets totaled $ 34.00 trillion, and liabilities were $ 51.75 trillion. At the end of the fourth quarter, the net investment position was $ 18.12 trillion. Net investment positions and components of assets and liabilities are presented in Table 1.
The change of $ 375.8 billion in net investment position from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022 came from net financial transactions of $ 251.8 billion and other net changes in position, such as price and exchange rate changes, from $ 627.6 billion. The other net changes mostly reflected lower US stock and bond prices that outpaced foreign stock and bond prices, which reduced the value of U.S. liabilities more than U.S. assets (table A).
Impact of COVID19 on the international investment position of the first quarter 2022
The global pandemic and economic recovery continued to affect IIP in the first quarter of 2022. The full economic effects of the COVID19 pandemic cannot be determined in IIP statistics because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be identified separately.
Table A. Quarterly change in US net international investment position
Billions of dollars, not seasonally adjusted
|Position at the end of the quarter,
2021: T4
|Position change in 2022: T1
|Position at the end of the quarter,
2022: T1
|Total
|Attributed to:
|financial
transactions
|Other changes
in position 1
|US net international investment position
|-18,124.3
|375.8
|-251.8
|627.6
|-17,748.5
|Net position excluding financial derivatives
|-18,144.2
|-333.3
|-257.6
|590.9
|-17,810.9
|Financial derivatives other than reserves, net
|19.9
|42.5
|5.8
|36.8
|62.4
|US assets
|35,065.5
|–1,066.3
|(2)
|(2)
|33,999.2
|Assets excluding financial derivatives
|33,078.0
|-1,337.3
|367.8
|-1705.1
|31,740.6
|Financial derivatives other than reserves
|1,987.5
|271.0
|(2)
|(2)
|2,258.5
|U.S. liabilities
|53,189.7
|–1,442.1
|(2)
|(2)
|51,747.6
|Liabilities excluding financial derivatives
|51,222.1
|-1670.6
|625.4
|-2,296.0
|49,551.5
|Financial derivatives other than reserves
|1967.6
|228.5
|(2)
|(2)
|2,196.1
The breakdown of other changes in position in price changes, exchange rate changes and other changes in volume and valuation is presented for the annual statistics published in March and revised in June of each year.
2. Financial transactions and other changes in financial derivative positions are available on a net basis; they are not available separately for U.S. assets and liabilities.
US assets decreased by $ 1.07 trillion to a total of $ 34.00 trillion at the end of the first quarter, mainly reflecting lower prices in portfolio investment and direct investment assets. Portfolio investment assets decreased by $ 817.4 billion to $ 15.49 trillion, driven mainly by falling foreign stock and bond prices. FDI assets decreased by $ 557.9 billion to $ 10.41 trillion, driven mainly by falling foreign stock prices that lowered the market value of FDI assets.
U.S. liabilities decreased by $ 1.44 trillion to a total of $ 51.75 trillion at the end of the first quarter, mainly reflecting lower prices in portfolio investment and direct investment liabilities. Portfolio investment liabilities fell by $ 1.27 trillion to $ 27.21 trillion, driven largely by falling US stock and bond prices. Direct investment liabilities decreased by $ 682.6 billion to $ 14.13 trillion, driven primarily by lower US stock prices that lowered the market value of direct investment capital liabilities.
Annual IIP Account Update
The statistics in this publication reflect the annual update of US IIP Accounts. With this update, BEA has included new available and revised source data for 20192021 (table 2). In addition, there are two updates that are beyond the scope of the updated source data:
- Investment positions and financial transactions for short-term portfolio investment assets for 20122021 have been revised to include improved methodology and source data for foreign trade securities and other short-term securities assets.
- For long-term portfolio investment assets and liabilities, BEA has revised its investment positions and financial transactions for 20192021 to address a major series break in the source data provided to BEA for long-term portfolio investment holdings resulting from extremely large data reviews by respondents on a monthly basis Summary Holdings of Long-Term Securities by US and Foreign Residents report (SLT) for June 2021. For more information about SLT reviews, see footnote 5 in the Footnotes and Notices section of Securities (B): US and Foreign Securities Portfolio Holdings | US Treasury Department.
Newly Available and Revised Source Data: Leading Providers and Years Affected
With this annual update of the IIP Accounts, BEA has added two IIP Tables 2.2 and 4.1, which were introduced in the IIP version on December 30, 2021, to the existing standard presentation of the IIP table in the BEA Interactive data application AND Data application programming interface.
Table 2.2, which was presented with statistics on US Special Purpose Entities (SPEs), has been expanded to include foreign SPEs for 20192021. Table 2.2 presents annual statistics on direct investment positions in SPEs of foreign and US, which are legal entities with little or no employment or physical presence.
Table 4.1 has been updated to include new statistics for the first quarter of 2022 and revised statistics for the first quarter of 2020 through the fourth quarter of 2021. Table 4.1 presents the latest quarterly position statistics on U.S. debt positions by currency, sector, and maturity for U.S. assets and liabilities.
More information on the annual update is available at Preview of the 2022 Annual Update on International Economic Accounts in the April 2022 issue of Current Business Survey, and additional information will be published in July. of US International Economic Accounts: Concepts and Methods has also been updated to reflect changes implemented with this annual update.
* * *
Next publication: September 28, 2022, at 8:30 p.m. EDT
US International Investment Position, Second Quarter 2022
* * *
