Covid falls off the agenda of world leaders despite the remaining threat from the virus

TELFS, Austria A year ago, when world leaders gathered at the annual Group of Seven summit, the Covid pandemic was ubiquitous from restrictions on those traveling to the rally to the pledge of attendees to donate one billion doses vaccines.

But as the leaders of richer democracies met again this week in the Bavarian Alps, the fight against the pandemic had fallen off the agenda, even though much of the developing world remains unvaccinated and health officials warn of another winter increase.

There were no reports of new attempts to fight the coronavirus or expand access to vaccines or treatments, no masks were kept in public by world leaders, and there were no vaccine requirements or testing requirements for those traveling to the summit. President Joe Biden did not mention the virus in any of his remarks.

In the joint statement issued at the end of the summit, the leaders mentioned fighting the pandemic relatively briefly, saying they would continue to support efforts to expand access to vaccines and treatments and to study the effects of the long Covid.

“To overcome the COVID-19 pandemic now, we reaffirm our commitment to enabling equal global access and delivery of safe, effective, quality-guaranteed and affordable vaccines, therapies, diagnostics and other essential medical supplies,” it said. in the statement.

Instead, leaders focused primarily on steps to increase pressure on Russia, including additional sanctions, a ban on Russian gold imports and a possible price cap on Russian oil exports. Other top topics on the agenda included addressing the global food shortage caused by the Russian occupation of Ukraine and launching an infrastructural push to counter Chinese influence in the developing world.

Covid’s fading from the conversation reflects a wider fatigue with the pandemic among the richest countries where vaccines are now prevalent and death rates have been consistently low for several months, public health experts said. But in lower-income countries, the threat of Covid is still great, with just over 15% of the population in those countries receiving a single dose of a vaccine.

Public health experts warn that low levels of vaccination not only endanger millions of lives, but also increase the chances that viruses will change in ways that may put those who have been vaccinated at greater risk. There has also been no access for those in lower-income countries to a new antiviral pill from Pfizer that reduces the risk of hospitalization and death.

They really do not have an appetite to do much more to address the incredible inequalities that still exist. A very small portion of the population in Sub-Saharan Africa has received their primary doses of vaccines, and that’s just a huge inequality, said Jen Kates, director of global health and HIV policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. So it was basically leaving people out of the defenses that most of us have been able to access. Sure, there is more to do, and there is more to do in the US, but many leaders seem to be looking elsewhere.

At the last years of the G-7 summit, world leaders pledged 1 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines to the poorest countries, with the US committing to half the doses. Since then, the US has increased its commitment to $ 1.2 billion, significantly more than any other country.

But despite huge commitments to vaccine doses, the U.S. and other donors have struggled to put them on their side. So far, the U.S. has shipped only half of the $ 1.2 billion total due to logistical issues about refrigeration capacity, lack of vaccines and lack of demand in some countries, the White House said.

Addressing these challenges will require additional funding that Congress has so far refused to approve.

Biden has demanded $ 5 billion from Congress for efforts to fight the virus overseas as part of a wider $ 22 billion Covid spending package. But the White House has not been able to pass any of the funding from Congress, even for new vaccines for people in the U.S. coming in the fall, leaving it penniless to help other countries with their efforts.

Covid has been mitigated as the leading cause of death in recent months in most parts of the world, even in countries with low vaccination rates, because so many people are already infected and the latest mutation of the virus has not been proven to be particularly deadly. said Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Metrics and Health Assessment at the University of Washington. But that can change quickly as the virus continues to change.

“The reason there is not much discussion about the G-7” is that “things look good for now,” Murray said. “The big question is whether a new variant emerges that has immunity so that it can infect all people who have immunity from natural infection and it is more severe. And no one knows that.”

Murray said more efficient use of resources to protect against a new variant would be to ensure that antiviral drugs, such as Pfizer’s, are more available in the poorest countries with low vaccination rates.

“Perhaps the most important strategy for a new variant will be to get antiviral access for all those who need it, and I think the G-7 should pay attention here,” Murray said.

As Pfizer entered into a licensing agreement to allow generic versions of Paxlovid to be sold in a number of lower-income countries, the complex pill manufacturing process has made it difficult for generic drugmakers to make cost-effective copies of low, Murray said.

More than 5.6 billion people worldwide have received at least one dose of a vaccine against Covid, about 66% of the world’s population, but a large portion of the population of many countries in Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe remain unvaccinated, according to FigureS from the “Our World in Data” project of the Global Change Data Laboratory, affiliated with the University of Oxford.