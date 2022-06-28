NYC Apartment Market: June was a month full of news

Lease stabilization update

On June 21, 2022, the Rental Guidance Board (RGB) approved, by 54 votes, the allowance for rent increases for one- and two-year rents for stabilized apartments of 3.25% and 5%, respectively. There are approximately 1 million stabilized rental apartment units in NYC, accounting for approximately 44% and 28% of the city rental units and total housing stock, respectively. The RGB consists of nine members appointed by the mayor, two of whom represent tenants, two represent landlords and the other five represent the general public. It is not surprising that the increases were met with dissatisfaction by both tenants and landlords. Tenant advocacy groups widely condemned the increases as an unnecessary burden on an already financially stressed tenant, while landlords complained that the increases were insufficient to offset the rising cost of maintenance and repairs, especially in light of the multiple increases. minimis. As Robert Ehrlich, the representative of an owner at RGB, said in a New York City article of June 21, 2022, “The cost of housing continues to rise, elected officials are doing nothing to stop it, and this board has a duty to make an impossible decision ”.

421-an update

One of the reasons why apartments are so expensive in NYC is the lack of rent available, especially in the affordable category. In light of the June 15, 2022 expiration of the 421-a property tax exemption program, the continuing lack of new construction in NYC is likely to continue. The latest version of the 421-a program, also known as Affordable New York, offers multi-family developers up to a 35-year property tax exemption in exchange for a certain percentage of units considered “affordable” . According to a February 2022 study published by the Furman Center NYU, approximately 70% of apartment construction between 2010 and 2020 used the 421-a exemption, with the average-sized property containing 10 units.

There has been a significant debate about the value of the 421-a program. Proponents argue that development would be cost-cutting without tax exemptions, while opponents see it as a gift to landlords who have allegedly played with the definition of “affordable” in their favor while depriving the city of revenue. from taxes. According to a study by the New York Independent Budget Office, between 2023 and 2056, when the last exemptions for buildings using 421 expire, NYC will lose $ 25.7 billion in taxes as a result of buildings being built / started in the current version of 421-a.

As with any program that includes tax exemptions, it is certainly possible that the spirit of the program is not always perfectly respected. That said, we believe that in the absence of 421a or a similar program, developers already face strict lease control laws, extremely high land and development costs, and the overload of potentially new unfavorable legislation (discussed below) will be very careful. regarding the engagement of new capital in the NYC apartment market.

The eviction with good reason is presented … for the moment

Albany’s legislative session ended on June 2, 2022 without the passage of the Good Cause Deportation (GCE) legislation that was proposed by State Senator Julia Salazar and Assembly Member Pamela Hunter. Instead of the law, the legislature agreed to set up a commission to study affordable housing. As we have often written in the past, we believe that the GCE in its proposed form is similar to the de facto control of nationwide leases because, among other things, it would have been applied to almost every leased building in the state and would restricted rent increases to a large extent. 3% or 1.5 times higher than the inflation rate (CPI). Moreover, landlords seeking to increase rent above these limits will be required to justify the increase in court. Further, tenants would be guaranteed the right to renew the lease, unless they had not paid their rent, breached their rents or created a nuisance (where the burden of proof would be on the landlord ).

The loss of program 421-a, the existing strict lease control laws, and the protection of tenants imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic have put considerable stress on NYC landlords, many of whom are small business owners. Although we are sensitive to the high cost of living in New York and acknowledge that rents are a significant burden for many tenants, we do not believe that limiting their ability to earn a reasonably risk-adjusted return on their capital is the right solution. The largest contributor to rapid rent growth is the economy 101. demand is significantly outstripping supply. In the absence of the ability to earn a reasonable risk-adjusted return, we believe developers and their capital will seek other alternatives.

Despite the recent failure of the GCE, we believe the issue will resurface. Senator Salazar wrote on Twitter as follows on June 2, 2022 (which was taken in an issue of June 7, 2022 of the Multi Housing News): “We will continue to do so until we have the protection of deportation due to good cause for families throughout New York State.”

The content is a product of the Main Investment Office (CIO).

Lead Contributor: Jonathan Woloshin, CFA, CIO Equity Strategist, US Real Estate & Lodging

Original report – NYC Apartment Market: June was a busy month for the news flowJune 24, 2022.