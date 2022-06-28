He is a strong man who holds NATO hostage. And it is not Putin.

Turkey claims that the accession of Sweden and Finland poses risks to its security and the future of organizations, Erdogan wrote recently in an Economist opinion rejecting NATO enlargement plans.

But in recent days, there have been growing signs that Turkey may be ready to sign on to sign the accession of nations, which requires the approval of all 30 NATO members. And President Joe Biden may seek to intervene to act as closely as possible when the meeting begins Wednesday in Spain.

Biden spoke with the Turkish leader by telephone on Tuesday and he looks forward to seeing President Erdogan at the summit, according to a reading of the White House phone call.

Earlier, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was actively trying to resolve the objections Turkey has registered regarding Finland and Sweden. “Let’s see how the next 24 hours unfold, there is activity going on,” he told reporters Monday.

US officials have signaled that Biden would meet with Erdogan only if an agreement is likely and if there was renewed optimism among NATO members that Turkey would eventually sign, although an official ascent would almost certainly not take place. at the summit. But aides noted that talks could move to the point where at least one statement of intent could be adopted during the week.

Erdogan has often been the troubled child within the alliance.

Despite objections from Washington, Erdogan has bought S-400 air systems from Russia, helped Iran circumvent some sanctions and is accused of letting Hamas and ISIS fighters safely cross the territory of his nations. He is running for re-election next summer after two decades in power, during which he has strengthened his rule through constitutional changes, imprisoning many of his suspected critics and cracking down on the media. Some analysts believe he decided that strong NATO armaments would make good domestic policy.

Erdogan is NATO’s weakest link, said Jonathan Schanzer, senior vice president at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. But Biden has a lot on his plate. A lot, actually. Whatever Erdogan thinks he will get, he may find that he will meet to join the queue. He can win a concession, but at what cost? Turkey is the reason why some NATO countries have explored an extraction mechanism, which NATO currently lacks.

Erdogan had befriended Bidens’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who declared in 2019 that he was a big fan of Turkey’s strong leader, even though Ankara had just bought weapons systems from Russia for the outcry of a group of bipartisan lawmakers. Many in Washington condemned Trump’s decision to withdraw US forces from Syria, which led to a Turkish attack on Kurds, who fought alongside Americans against Islamic State fighters, but whom Erdogan has considered terrorists.

Erdogan and Biden met on the sidelines of the G-20 summit last fall in Rome, but did not cross paths at the extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels this spring, shortly after the Russian occupation. Erdogan has raised concerns about Swedish support for Kurdish militias and appears to aim to set a precedent to prevent any NATO ally from supporting the group.

[Erdogan] is very good at converting what is good for Turkey to what is good for Erdogan, said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy. I believe that Erdogan will use this to increase his popularity before the elections in Turkey.

Many officials believe Erdogan’s concern for Kurdish militants is also a fig leaf fittingly masking his true hopes of getting Americans to approve the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara.

The argument is that the Turks are actually negotiating with Biden, said Steven Cook of the Council on Foreign Relations. President Erdogan reckons NATO enlargement is more important to Biden than congressional concerns about sending F-16s to Turkey.

If Erdogan signs any deal, the deal would, in many ways, underscore how badly Putin’s occupation has turned out.

Among the Russian leaders’ excuses for crossing into Ukraine was its prevention, or any other Eastern European nation, from joining NATO, which was formed after World War II as a shield against aggression by the then Soviet Union. The founding principle of organizations is known as Article 5: that if any member is attacked, the rest of the alliance is obliged to come to its defense.

Putin bet that, in the face of genuine Russian violence and the economic hardships stemming from the war, NATO would split and resist rushing to help a non-member. But instead, the alliance has come together, with many of its members sending weapons and money to defend Kiev.

And while Ukraine itself has been rocked by the idea of ​​NATO membership, Putin’s occupation has pushed other European countries, including Finland and Sweden, to do so.

Putin has calculated, from the beginning, that NATO would somehow split the G-7, Biden said at the first G-7 summit in Germany this week. But we do not have, and would not do.

Nahal Toosi reported from Washington.