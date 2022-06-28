Great Goals | News, Sports, Work

International
While Cheryl Burns rated her weekend performance at the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in Montreal, the Jamestown resident rated herself this way: a ‘C’ in the women’s sprint on Saturday and an ‘A’ in the relay of Sunday age groups. .
Both attempts, however, had their frustrating moments.
In the individual age group sprint, Burns, 61, did a 750-meter swim, 19.2-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run in 1 hour, 21 minutes and 18 seconds, the sixth best in the world at 60 for women. . -64 divisions.
But in her estimation, she should have returned home with a medal.
“I came out of the water and was able to connect with six to eight women aged 40-45. The first round was very fast. “ tha Burns. “I had to do a second lap and I immediately followed them to the transition zone.
“I made a moment ‘Oh, God’.”
The younger women had actually completed the bike part in the triathlon. Burns still had a lap to do.
“I came back to do the second round and, at that point, I was alone.” she said. “I put everything on that bike.”
This left him without so much energy for running, in the third part of the triathlon. Burns points out that the mistake on the bike cost her four minutes, which was almost exactly the difference between her and the first place winner in her age group.
“Five women beat me” tha Burns. “I made a mistake.”
On Sunday, the agricultural science teacher at Cassadaga Valley Central School made an extraordinary effort in the 60-69 mixed sprint age group relay (300m swimming, 5km by bike and 1.6km running), joining two athletes from Colorado. and one from Rochester to post what they believed was a finish in second place.
The burn, in fact, was so strong that she started her leg in triathlon with the team in fifth place. When it finished, the team was firmly in second place.
A silver medal was quickly hung around his neck and photos of smiling faces were posted on Facebook.
“Every day working on it, I thought more about the team than the individual.” tha Burns. “I just did not want to disappoint this team. I could not get hurt and I could not get sick. “I had to train my best because I did not want to disappoint anyone.”
But just like in the individual triathlon the day before, the unforeseen spoiled the joy.
Apparently, someone on the Burns relay failed to navigate accurately around the owls in the triathlon swimming section, forcing a disqualification. Burns did not learn this until three hours later.
“One of my teammates found me in the park,” she said. “When she told me, it was like a nightmare. “That decision was disappointing because (for which the team was disqualified) it had no effect on the results.”
Although Burns’ final results over the weekend are not what she had hoped for, this will not stop her from seeking other challenges.
“When you think about your teaching moments, I say to the kids, ‘Make a goal and make it big enough to be everything you think.’ said Burns, who also competed in the 2018 World Grand Final Triathlon in Queensland, Australia, where she finished fourth in the world and first in the United States in the 55-59 age group for women.
Burns said she will pause a bit from the competition, but that does not mean she has not thought about other opportunities that may arise. Among her interests include finding a way to join the old Olympic basketball team and become a National Guard doctor.
“My goals are big” she said.
