Eoin Morgan: England white ball captain confirms international retirement | Cricket News

Eoin Morgan: England white ball captain confirms international retirement
World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed his withdrawal from international cricket, saying “the future for England’s white ball teams is brighter than ever”.
Morgan has revolutionized England’s limited fortunes in his seven-and-a-half-year reign, taking them from racing to the 2015 World Cup to champions for the first time four years later.
He wanted to lead England to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, but the 35-year-old has struggled with fitness and fitness over the past 18 months, causing a change in heart.
Morgan ran a one-day series in the Netherlands this month, but his double problems were exposed after he was sent off twice for nothing in high-scoring matches before losing the final match with a groin bang.
“After careful discussion and consideration, I am here to announce my withdrawal from international cricket with immediate effect,” Morgan said.
“Asking for time for what has undoubtedly been the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career has not been an easy decision, but I believe that now is the right time to do it, both for me, personally and for both white England. – I brought the sides of the ball to this point.
“From my start in the international arena with Ireland until winning the 2019 World Cup, I have never forgotten how integral family support is for any international athlete. For my mom and dad, my wife, Tara and our family around the world, thank you for your unconditional support during the best and most challenging times of my career.Without you all, this incredible journey would not have been possible.
“I also have to thank my teammates, coaches, supporters and those behind the scenes who have made my career and every success possible. I am extremely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will appreciate and remember most are the memories I had with some of the greatest people I know along the way.
“I have been fortunate to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s black and white teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I can’t wait to see it with a great level of excitement.
“For what lies ahead, I will continue to enjoy playing at a local level until I can. I look forward to playing and being the captain of London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year.”
Jos Buttler, the current vice-captain, is the favorite to replace Morgan as England’s white ball captain. England has a high-profile series against India, consisting of three T20s and three ODIs, starting on 7 July, ahead of the same against South Africa starting on 19 July.
“He has changed the way a whole generation plays.”
After replacing Sir Alastair Cook as captain of the white ball ahead of the 2015 World Cup in Australia, Morgan overcame an embarrassing group exit on that tournament and led a revolution in English cricket with limited appearances.
The Dublin-born left-winger encouraged a bold and fearless cricket brand that saw both the one-day international teams and the T20 rise to the top of the world rankings, crowning the glory of Lord 2019’s World Cup victory.
Morgan made his ODI debut for Ireland in 2006 before switching to loyalty in England in 2009 and will retire playing a total of 248 ODIs, scoring 7,701 runs in 14 centuries, as well as 115 T20Is, adding 2.4148 runs to others.
“It would be wrong to think that Eoin’s legacy was the 2019 World Cup victory; is much bigger than that, ”said Rob Key, Managing Director of Men’s Cricket in England.
“As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game is played, and he has changed the way a whole generation and future generations will play this form of play. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.
“He is without a doubt the best leader I have ever seen. “I wish him success in the next chapter of his career.”
Hussain: Morgan has been England’s greatest captain ever for the white ball
“He has been out of shape, out of shape and there are other people now – there are so many white ball players who can play.” Sky Sports’ said Naser Hussain. “It’s not the 10 he takes with him on the pitch, he’s in what he’s leaving behind because he’s in that place and Morgan will always think about it.
England v. India
July 1, 2022, 9:30 p.m.
Live in
“He has been our greatest white ball captain ever. He is a World Cup winning captain and he is a great player.
“He was the one who made the reverse turn, shooting and playing all these horrible kicks. He was well ahead of his time as a player as well as a captain.”
In addition to England’s glory in the 50-over World Cup, Morgan was also the team captain in the 2016 T20 World Cup final and the semi-finals of the 2021 edition of the tournament.
Sangakkara: Morgan has laid the foundation
Kumar Sangakkara praised Morgan’s leadership and the way in which he pursued his vision with action.
“The players themselves have a great deal of loyalty to Eoin Morgan as their person, captain and as their leader, but at the same time, they all have an expiration date in terms of their cricket career,” Sangakkara said.
“They would all have reached that point and Morgan being Morgan would have talked, not only to his friends but also to his teammates and would not have let him be surprised. I think he has thrown the foundations for something great.
“Every time Morgan played, trained or talked, he was guided by example and it was an exciting example to follow. When the results started to come, it was this moment of the lamp thinking, what have we done all these years?
“What he has left as his legacy will put England in the best position by advancing to the next World Cup in all white ball cricket formats, but you can also see the dividends he has paid in ball cricket. red.
“Eoin Morgan has done a great deal of work and he has a big role to play in shaping the next generation of English players to join the ranks. He has a lot to offer in terms of experience and knowledge. “
Atherton: Morgan created a dynasty, but the right time to go
Michael Atherton agreed with Hussain and Sangakkara on the quality of leadership Morgan gave to England, but also believes the time is right for him to leave.
“He created a one-day dynasty. After taking over at a low point – the 2015 World Cup, which went wrong – he decided it was time to change England’s approach.
“For seven years, England have been as good at white ball cricket as anyone else. And this is the first time you can really say that about our one-day squad.
“He will be one of England’s most important captains … But I think he has chosen the right time to go.
“He said another day, ‘I’m feeling old’ and told Middlesex he could not play two T20 games in a row. If you can not do that, how are you going to be the captain in a World Cup when they come thick and fast? “
