ASTM International launches Xcellerate program for emerging technologies





W. CONSHOCKEN, Pa., June 28, 2022 / PRNewswire / – Today, global standards organization ASTM International launched ASTM Xcellerate, an evolving technology program focused on strengthening the world’s evolving technology from standards research. “At ASTM International, we believe that standards provide an invaluable platform for global cooperation,” notes Kathie Morgan, president of ASTM International. “The ASTM Xcellerate program aims to set standards at the heart of all evolving technologies that promote excellence, accelerate development and fill the gap towards sustainable success.” The ASTM Xcellerate program is based on the process of developing ASTM globally recognized standards to provide the speed and agility that new technologies need to survive and thrive. Aiming to accelerate progress in all evolving technologies, ASTM Xcellerate has an area focused on: strengthening a wider global cooperation by harmonizing the needs of the international research communities and introducing standards from the very beginning of the evolving technology process;

accelerate commercialization and reduce costs by supporting key R&D, avoiding duplication of work, and minimizing wasted resources; AND

bridging the gap between full-scale research and operation by linking industry and key stakeholders with integrated relevance. ASTM Xcellerate is built around four key pillars designed to meet the needs of industry, research organizations, regulators, academia and governments as they explore the benefits that standards can bring to emerging technologies around the world. The four pillars include: Centers of Excellence;

Technical Experts;

Market Insight; AND

Advisory Services. “Currently, ASTM Xcellerate currently covers four primary technologies including additive manufacturing, exo technologies, developing aerospace and robotics and automation,” according to Brian Meincke, Vice President of ASTM International, business development strategy and global innovation. “ASTM is globally recognized as a leading standards development organization among these industries, and the ASTM Xcellerate program will support and enhance our thought leadership in these and other key emerging technologies.” Meincke notes that in the future, the goal is to expand ASTM Xcellerate to include other exciting technologies where ASTM research approach to standards can add real value. ASTM International also launched a new website to serve as the hub for all ASTM Xcellerate activities. To learn more about ASTM Xcellerate, including programs, events, news and knowledge, and ways to get involved, visit www.astmxcellerate.com. About ASTM International

Committed to serving the global needs of society, ASTM International positively impacts public health and safety, consumer confidence and overall quality of life. We integrate the consensus standards developed with our international membership of volunteer technical experts and innovative services to improve lives Helping our world function better.

Xcellerate Contacts: Tessa Sulkes-Llewelyntel +1.610.832.9677; [email protected] BURIMI ASTM International

