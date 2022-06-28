Banks to SEC: Climate rule poses ‘real world’ problems

Wall Street lenders are challenging key provisions of a proposed rule that would require them to include climate-related information in financial disclosures.

The Securities and Exchange Commission received thousands of letters during the period of public comment on a controversial rule aimed at providing investors with more information about companies’ exposure to climate change. Among those commenting: the largest US banks and lobbying groups and the law firms that represent them.

Wells Fargo & Co., Bank of America Corp., the Financial Services Forum and the Bank’s Policy Institute were among those who submitted dozens of comment pages arguing that the SEC should carefully look at the version it issued and try again.

The sector is essentially asking the SEC to remove most of the significant changes that this rule would bring to the current voluntary world, “said Kathleen Brophy, a senior climate finance strategist with the Sunrise Project advocacy group.

But Brophy, who reviewed the industry comments, said she is encouraged that the sector is engaging with the proposed rules substantially and is providing nuanced feedback instead of completely dismissing the need for the proposal, as has been the approach of lawmakers. Republicans and some business groups. .

Many firms and trade associations stated that they support the SEC’s goal of improving climate-related information. But they all have big problems with the specifics of how the agency plans to do it. of American Bankers Association which represents small, regional and large banks went so far as to say that the rule goes beyond the SEC’s mandate to protect investors and that its importance is likely to require withdrawal and re-proposal.

The industry generally argues that the rule, as it is currently written, would require companies to disclose large amounts of information that would be complex to compile and calculate and that might not actually be useful or important for investors making key financial decisions.

In their comments, banks call on the SEC to mitigate or exclude disclosure requirements regarding indirect greenhouse gas emissions from companies, so-called climate scenario analyzes and more.

Our comments focus on the proposed requirements that present real-world implementation challenges that are not justified by the benefits. We believe these requirements bring unnecessary complexities by focusing on intangible issues for investors, wrote Muneera Carr, chief accounting officer of Wells Fargo, in a lightr in agency.

An uncomfortable red line

The complaints of this sector become more complex and more specific.

Not surprisingly, individual banks and the organizations that represent them have heeded that part of the rule that would require companies to disclose emissions related to their supply chains and customers. The requirement would apply when a company has set a public climate target that includes so-called area 3 emissions, as well as when such indirect emissions are material to the company.

The Bank Policy Institute, a business group, argued in it paper that the measure is too broad and should be narrowed significantly to the rationale that many banks already voluntarily provide disclosures on issuances to the best of their ability and still face many data challenges. As a result, the group argued, the agency should encourage the disclosure of Scope 3 outside of SEC reporting documents or, if absolutely necessary, provide more time for compliance.

Other groups echoed this point and demanded further changes. Among them: taking a more flexible approach to consider different companies ’business models and ensuring that companies should not disclose confidential details regarding the analysis of climate scenarios. Companies use such analyzes to model different futures and assess climate-driven risk.

Many letters also touched on a particularly bad rule of thumb regarding regulated financial statements that companies compile each year. Such statements include line items that summarize the various expenses of companies and sources of income such as labor costs, inventory, profits and more.

Under the proposal, companies would need to calculate the extent to which climate change has affected their business and attribute these impacts to line items in their financial statements. If these impacts amount to more than 1 percent of the value of this total item, the company will need to disclose that information to investors in a note.

Jill Fisch, a professor of business law at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, explained the current status quo using a hypothetical company that owns substantial real estate assets in a region vulnerable to sea level rise. .

At the moment, there is no clear accounting standard that explains what to do and at what point you should give either a revised number or information in footnotes or something that tells people, Hey, we have a billion dollar worth of assets real estate, but some of them may prove invalid, Fisch said.

This may change upon the proposal of the SEC. And for the banking sector, it is a red line.

Financial Services Forum, a trading group representing major US banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., said calculating the specific impacts of climate change on specific items would make it almost impossible for companies to agree to the proposal. . The calculations, the FSF said, would require a high level of interpretation that could result in the discovery of a lot of data that would ultimately not be useful to investors.

Citigroup Inc. echoed this point in his letter. One of the main areas of concern for firms is that the requirement would be too challenging to implement and maintain, and should be removed or adjusted to exclude the 1 percent threshold. The bank and others in the industry said the threshold is extremely low. He assumes a level of accuracy in climate-related financial data that does not yet exist, Citigroup argued, which could eventually make the resulting findings inaccurate and unusable.

Lawyers and experts say it is important for investors to have clarity on the extent to which climate change is affecting companies’ financial performance. But they also acknowledge that while metrics are important, it is a complex task and would be difficult to implement quickly.

Fisch is among those who said they were not surprised that the provision caused delays, in part because of the complex nature of the calculations in question and the fact that the SEC has historically avoided setting quantitative limits to determine which risks are material.

But Fisch also noted that the SEC proposal aims to ensure that companies are transparent about how rising temperatures have already affected them or may do so soon.

What the SEC is saying is, okay, it would set a pretty low threshold when you have to tell people because you are worried you are wrong by saying, oh, well, yes, there is a risk. But it’s really remote, so I wouldn’t try to figure it out, Fisch said.