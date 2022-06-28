Biden aides seek to unlock Afghan reserves without enriching the Taliban

Holder when loading item actions

Senior Biden administration officials are working with the Taliban leadership on a mechanism to allow the Afghan government to use its central bank reserves to deal with a severe hunger crisis without freeing the former militant group. , aiming to avoid a humanitarian disaster that aid groups estimate could harm. millions, according to three people informed about the matter.

Afghanistan faces disaster in part because the Biden administration froze billions of dollars in the country’s reserves following the fall of the US-backed government last August. Along with sanctions on its banking sector, the decision plunged Afghanistan into financial disaster, depriving it of the money needed to buy food and other imports on which the country is heavily dependent. United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said this January that Afghanistan is descending into the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 24 million people or more than half the population in need of emergency assistance, a 30 per cent increase from last year.

Faced with that emergency, as well as a devastating earthquake that struck the eastern part of the country this month, Biden aides have begun talks to return the Afghan government to at least partial use of frozen funds held in US institutions. In negotiations with Taliban officials, they have sought to establish a system through which career central bankers and bureaucrats can manage assets to stabilize the Afghan economy, while setting up safeguards to ensure that funds are not misused by the Taliban. . said people familiar with the matter. One option discussed by those close to the talks involves the administration of money from a third-party trust fund, said two people familiar with the matter, although the exact structure of such an agreement was unclear.

Senior administration officials have expressed optimism about progress in the talks, but warned that some obstacles remain to an agreement. People spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private diplomatic negotiations.

It would be accurate to say that negotiations are ongoing, said Shah Mehrabi, a professor of economics at Montgomery College in Maryland and a senior board member of the Central Bank of Afghanistan since 2002. We are in the process of trying to find a mechanism that will allow the transfer of reserves to the central bank of Afghanistan.

Mehrabi declined to comment on the details of the negotiations. He said talks are ongoing between the US and the Taliban, but stressed that the mechanism has not been finalized by all parties involved. Mehrabi said food costs have risen by 18 per cent in recent months. Basic household goods increased in cost by 35 percent during the first months of the year; In May, household goods inflation reached 42 percent, Mehrabi said.

These reserves belong to the Afghan people; they are needed to stabilize prices, he said. The sooner it is handed over to the central bank of Afghanistan, the sooner we will see the impact of price cuts that are critical to enabling ordinary Afghans to afford food, cooking oil, sugar and fuel. Now, they can not do that.

The White House referred questions to the Treasury Department. A Treasury spokeswoman declined to comment.

The fate of Afghanistan’s place in the world economy has challenged the Biden administration for months, after the debacle of the US withdrawal from the region and the rapid fall of the Afghan government and the takeover of power by the Taliban. The White House has tried to allow critical aid to flow into the country allowing firms to carry out humanitarian activity, but aid groups and many Afghans say these efforts have been insufficient in the face of the growing crisis. In recent months, the U.S. has tried to use the United Nations as a channel for distributing aid bypassing the Taliban leadership, but these efforts have reached a fraction of the billions that the U.S.-led coalition once gave to the country.

Biden administration freezes billions of dollars in Afghan reserves, depriving Taliban of money

The complication of the challenge for the Biden administration is that the Taliban have not met US demands to guarantee the rights of women and minorities; instead, it struck dissent and closed girls’ schools, among other such measures. “Our fight was against the invaders to liberate Afghanistan from occupation and to establish Islamic law,” acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told the Washington Post. There will be no change in our attitude.

This has left the fate of the reserves unclear. The White House announced this February that $ 7 billion in Afghanistan’s foreign reserves would be split in two, with $ 3.5 billion held for the ongoing legal claims of the families of victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. The administration promised to ‘release the other $ 3.5 billion in Afghanistan, but it has remained unused. In a statement later, the White House said the move was designed to provide a way for funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malevolent actors.

But international aid groups and some congressional Democrats have said U.S. policy has proved inadequate for the growing economic crisis in Afghanistan, which has been exacerbated by global food price hikes due to the Russian occupation of Ukraine. Save the Children, an international aid group, estimated last month that approximately 10 million children in Afghanistan are hungry every day. The nonprofit estimated that 20,000 people went hungry from March to May alone. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Chairwoman of the Progressive Group of Congress, said the US needs to move faster.

This week’s tragic earthquake in Afghanistan only increases the urgency of the eventual shift of U.S. policy from devastating sanctions that continue to undermine reconstruction efforts and a functioning public health system and hamper aid agencies working in rescue and relief, Jayapal said in a statement. I look forward to seeing the Treasury Department move quickly to meet the humanitarian need in the wake of this natural disaster, and to ensure that Afghanistan has a functioning central bank and an economy that can begin to alleviate the great difficulties with which faces the Afghan people.