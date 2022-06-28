The ocean covers about 70 percent of the Earth’s surface, yet it is often missing from discussions about tackling climate change, plastic pollution, biodiversity loss, and other urgent environmental threats facing the planet.
International
World leaders face ‘ocean urgency’ at UN conference
“Sadly, we have taken the ocean for granted and today we face what I would call an ocean emergency,” UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told delegates at the opening of the conference. We have to turn the tide. A healthy and productive ocean is vital to our common future.
The ocean is a critical solution to climate change, Biden groups say
Already, the meeting has displayed some splashing commitments from governments and the private sector, drawing measured praise from conservatives, who warn that leaders need to do even more to protect the ocean for humanity and marine life.
Several U.S. officials are taking part in the talks, including the US envoy for climate change, John F. Kerry. And President Biden signed one on Monday memorandum to crack down on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, a leading cause of global overfishing that often includes forced labor, human trafficking and other human rights abuses.
The United States, the United Kingdom and Canada will launch a new alliance to improve fisheries monitoring and hold bad actors accountable. White House Datasheet. A working group of 21 federal agencies will also issue a five-year strategy to curb illegal fishing, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday issued a proposed rule to combat forced labor in the supply chain. seafood.
We must continue to work together to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing worldwide, which endangers maritime safety and livelihoods for fishermen and law-abiding communities, Kerry said in a statement to the Washington Post.
Meanwhile, outgoing Colombian President Yvonne Duque announced on Monday that his country had stored 30 percent of the ocean on its shores, becoming the first country in the Western Hemisphere to meet this target by 2030. (Duque is set to be replaced by Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro, a leftist who won a landmark election last Sunday and has vowed to suspend new oil exploration contracts in Latin America’s third-largest country.)
The President of the Republic of Colombia Ivan Duque Mrquez announcing that Colombia has achieved 30% protection of its ocean – 30 BEFORE 30 – the first nation in the Western Hemisphere to achieve # 30×30. Enthusiastic applause from #UN Conference plenary audience. Urime! pic.twitter.com/XXAs2m3RP8
– Jane Lubchenco (@ JaneLubchenco46) June 27, 2022
Jean Flemma, co-founder of the Urban Ocean Lab think tank, which is taking part in the Lisbon talks, said the mood on the ground is characterized by both optimism and a sense of urgency to fight climate change before it is too late.
Some big announcements and commitments have been made and there is a lot of enthusiasm, she said. But people also feel an urgency and some of us are worried that they were not acting fast enough.
In addition to governments, the private sector has also poured money to protect 30 percent of Earth’s land and sea by 2030, an initiative typically cut to 30 x 30. Bezos Earth Fund, environmental philanthropy launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday announced the first maritime defense grants totaling $ 50 million. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The $ 30 million grants will support organizations working to create a network of marine protected areas spanning more than 193,000 square miles off the coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama. Another $ 20 million grant will fund the National Geographic Societys Pristine Seas project, which will conduct research over the next five years in the central and western Pacific Ocean, which contains the highest marine biodiversity on the planet.
The ocean is the life support system of our planets and a huge carbon sink, said in a statement Andrew Steer, president and chief executive of the Bezos Earth Fund. Investing in the ocean can be a powerful solution to many major challenges. It can protect vital marine ecosystems, provide jobs, help local communities, improve food security and address climate change.
According to the United Nations, the conference will conclude on Friday with a statement to facilitate the conservation of the ocean and its resources. However, the declaration will not be binding on its signatories.
Mankind’s greatest ally against climate change is the Earth itself
Meanwhile, still inaccessible is an international treaty to establish the first legal framework ever for the protection of the high seas. After 10 years of talks, an agreement has failed to materialize, although a fifth round of negotiations is scheduled for August in New York.
I like what the UN says, but unfortunately, they can not really act, said Clive Russell, a member of Ocean Rebellion, a group of activists who staged a protest before the conference to highlight perceived inaction against overfishing. So the commitments they make are not much.
Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, apologized to the youth on Sunday on behalf of my generation, your generation for the state of the planet.
In my generation, those who were politically responsible we were slow or sometimes, reluctant to realize that things were getting worse in these three dimensions: ocean, climate and biodiversity, he said. And that even today, we are moving very slowly on the need to reverse the threat, to rehabilitate the oceans, save biodiversity and stop climate change. We are still moving in the wrong direction.
Ever since mankind began burning fossil fuels and emitting greenhouse gases that warm the planet, the ocean has been sucked in. more than 90 percent of excess heat trapped in the atmosphere. The consequences have been devastating for coral reefs, which have been wiped out by massive bleaching events.
However, the ocean also has the power to help humanity avoid the worst effects of global warming. According to some estimates, the ocean can provide one-fifth of emission cuts needed to fulfill the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement: limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels.
Offshore wind farms can generate clean electricity to power millions of homes in coastal communities. And blue carbon ecosystems like mangroves, salt marshes, coral reefs and kelp forests can store more carbon dioxide per unit than forests on land.
There has been tremendous recognition of the role the ocean should play in resolving the climate crisis, said Anna-Marie Laura, climate policy director for Ocean Conservancy, which is attending the conference. Countries are supporting this with specific actions. And there is more to do.
