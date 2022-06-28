The role of climate change is clear in many extreme events, but social factors are also key, the study finds | Climate crisis

Climate change is to blame for most of the heat waves recorded across the planet, but the link to other extreme events and their impact on society is less clear, according to a study.

“On the one hand, we overestimate climate change because it is now quite common that whenever an extreme event occurs, there is a strong assumption that climate change is playing a major role, which is not always the case,” he said. Friederike Ottoa professor of climate change and the environment at the Grantham Institute at Imperial College London, who was one of the lead authors of the research.

But on the other hand, we really underestimate those events where climate change plays a role in costs, especially the non-economic costs of extreme weather events for our societies.

IN survey published in the journal Environmental Research: Climate from IOP Publishing, the Ottos team used the science of attribution to analyze available international data, literature, and climate models, as well as the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report and calculate how human-induced climate change is affecting five types of extreme weather events: heat waves, heavy rainfall, droughts, fires, and tropical cyclones.

They say that in the case of heat waves, the role of climate change is unclear and that average and extreme heat levels on every continent across the globe are rising especially due to man-made climate change.

A heat wave with a one in 50 chance of occurring in pre-industrial times is now almost five times more likely to occur and will be 1.2C hotter. according to an IPCC report. In the last 20 years there have been 157,000 deaths from 34 heat waves, according to data from EMDAT Disaster Database. However, the impact of man-made climate change on heat waves and the consequences are still largely underestimated.

A big reason why we underestimate heat waves so dramatically is because no one falls dead on the street during a heat wave, or at least very few people do, Otto said.

Most people died from pre-existing conditions that suddenly became acute, Otto said, and this often did not show up in the data. The fires were also one of the major climate impacts not talked about enough, Otto said.

For other events such as droughts, floods and tropical cyclones, there is a more nuanced link to climate change. For example, there are some regions of the world where droughts are worsening due to man-made climate change, such as South Africa, Otto notes, while in other droughts the climate change signal is either not or is very small.

By focusing heavily on climate change, it really takes responsibility, but also the agency, to respond to these local catastrophe drivers, such as high levels of poverty, missing infrastructure, investment, missing health care system all of these exposure and vulnerability aspects that make any drought a disaster, Otto said.

This will not go away even if we today stop burning fossil fuels. I think this is why overestimating climate change by blaming essentially all of this climate change is not very helpful for the real treatment [with] and for the real improvement of resilience to these threats.

Much of the problem in understanding exactly to what extent climate change was responsible for the impact of extreme weather events, Otto said, lay in the lack of reliable data across the globe.

There is insufficient information from low- and middle-income countries, although these are the countries most at risk from the effects of man-made climate change.

There has already been substantial scientific progress in recent years in attributing extreme events and their consequences to man-made climate change, he said. Frances Moorea professor of environmental economics at the University of California, Davis, who was not involved in the study.

But an important caveat is that the consequences of climate change do not work just through extremes, Moore said. Changes in average conditions can also have major consequences for mortality, agriculture, worker productivity and safety. It may be that the overall consequences of these changing, non-extreme, conditions make up a large part of the total impacts of climate change.

Otto called for a broader definition of what was considered risk in climate change modeling, rather than simply adhering to risks and impacts. Other factors such as the effects extreme weather has on individuals, labor productivity, infrastructure, agricultural systems and property need to be considered, he said.

We started with the fact that no one was talking about climate change and now we have somehow gone through blaming a lot of things on climate change, Otto said. [This is] a prayer to understand that reality is somewhat messy, in the middle, and that we need to better share these drivers, in order to prioritize our adaptation and sustainability building to really tackle climate change properly .