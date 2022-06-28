SPH Engineering and GreenValley International synchronize drone technologies for data collection and processing LiDAR – sUAS News





Riga, Latvia – June, 2022 – SPH Engineering and partner GreenValley International combining their expertise to provide drone software technologies for LiDAR data collection and processing. The companies link UgCS mission planning software and LiDAR360 data processing software to optimize workflow with LiDAR data collected with a UAV. The partnership is ready to provide a complete end-to-end software toolkit for LiDAR applications over the air. It includes flight planning and data collection (performed with UgCS) and data processing (using LiDAR360), which are needed to give significant results, such as altitude models, maps and terrain modeling, scanning of forestry and power line inspection. Manual drone flight planning does not guarantee a stable flight. Moreover, during large-scale projects, you may not see the drone at all times. Automated mission planning using UgCS allows users to schedule LiDAR surveys with adjustable angle radius and calibration segments, overcoming these issues and ensuring that results are more accurate describes Alvin QIU at GreenValley International. We decided to test LiDAR360 on the recommendation of one of our partners. We have evaluated numerous software packages for LiDAR data processing and found that LiDAR360 is the most universal and offers a good balance between user friendliness and professional results, explains Alexey Dobrovolskiy, CTO at SPH Engineering. To learn more about rough technology, join the webinar. About SPH Engineering SPH Engineering (sph-engineering.com) is a global provider of UAV software solutions, custom integration, consulting and development services to expand drone applications. Its innovations support UAVs from various manufacturers and advance drone technologies for surveying, data collection and entertainment. Founded in 2013 in Latvia (EU), the company has a global network of clients and partners in 150+ countries. About Green Valley

GreenValley International (greenvalleyintl.com) is a leader in complete 3D surveying and mapping solutions. Collaborating with well-known manufacturers of LiDAR sensors such as RIEGL and Livox, GreenValley focuses on LiDAR technology and image fusion, specializing in LED, UAV, SLAM, photogrammeter and other technologies to achieve an accurate digital representation of space three -dimensional. High precision GVI connector scanning systems, such as LiAir (UAV / Fixed-Wing), LiMobile (vehicle-mounted), LiBackpack and LiPod (terrestrial), help create smart cities and offer intelligent solutions in energy, agriculture, forestry, road works, geographic information (GIS), mining, etc. LiDAR360, LiPowerline, LiStreet and other GVI software solutions provide essential processing and analysis for accurate point cloud editing and visualization. Post navigation

