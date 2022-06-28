The area transplant runs an international instrument company affiliated with Paul McCartney

Olsen needed a fresh start when he moved to Dayton. His main requirement was a location within driving distance of Sweetwater, the leading online retailer of instruments, equipment and accessories.

I do a lot of work with Sweetwater in Fort Wayne, so I had to be close, Olsen said. I did not want to be in Fort Wayne. I really like Cincinnati, but it was a bit far-fetched, so I ended up choosing Dayton. The nice thing about the move here is that it was a good way to start playing with some cool musicians. It is also located in the center. I play a lot in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton and I really like it because it’s like driving around town. I can go to Chicago and Nashville in four and a half hours. I can go to New York for eight hours.

Since moving to Dayton, Olsen has supported more than a dozen different singers and has also played in several bands, including the cover group Curious Animals and the Fleetwood Mac tribute Fleetwood Dreams.

I will play with a singer one day and then I will play with someone else the next day, he said. It’s a lot, but this side of her is reasonable to me. It ‘s in my blood. I have to do it. But I am deliberately slowing down because my journey is growing. I’m at a few concerts a month now. I am sitting on five or six projects now instead of 10 or 20, which is better.

Hfner, who has been producing violins, guitars and other stringed instruments in Germany since 1887, is known for the violin-style electric bass that Paul McCartney has played since his time at the Beatles.

Transformational experience

Olsen was born in Minneapolis, but his family moved to suburban Milwaukee when he was 2 years old. He says life was quite unusual until he discovered rock n roll.

I started playing the guitar when I was 13, Olsen said. I played a bit of baseball and football, but when I turned 13 and heard Smoke on the Water and Crazy Train and other guitar stuff, that was all I wanted to do. Playing the guitar is where I found out who I was. I remember I was confused about school, sports, people and girls, but once I discovered the guitar, it was like home.

Olsen formed his first band a week after receiving the electric guitar. In addition to some vacations, he has continued to play guitar in groups and with solo artists. For almost a long time he worked in the retail sale of musical instruments.

I started retailing music when I was 17, Olsen said. I ended up being natural because I didn’t look at him as a salesman. I helped people by talking about guitars and I did this for 13 years. It got to the point where I had a string of five people deep throughout the day, including lunch. We were making millions of dollars from Wisconsin before the internet.

One day, Olsen received a surprise phone call for a product manager position with Hfner. He turned down the offer and, instead, recommended some friends for the job. When none of that worked, Hfner finally persuaded Olsen to get on board.

At that point, I already had an idea of ​​what to do, but I had questions, he said. I said, OK, let’s go for it, and I had a full stomach ache. At the time, Hfner was not even on people’s radars. They knew McCartney played it, but for some reason they knew nothing else about the instruments. I returned every stone at that time. It took a while, but after maybe two years, I realized I did the right thing.

Olsen has had the opportunity to get involved in every aspect of Hfners business over the past 23 years. Today, he deals with the network of dealers, sales representatives, relationships with artists, pricing, resources, marketing and often designs or co-designs instruments from his home in St. Louis. Annes Hill. It looks like this old Wisconsin resident is now a confirmed Daytonian.

I rented a house here just because I had to leave, Olsen said. I came here thinking he was going back to Wisconsin, but I found myself calling him home. I really like Dayton. I made friends. I’m actually pro-Dayton now. I treat this more like my home than anywhere.

More information: www.hofner.com.

