Covid: China halves quarantine time for international travelers | World news





China on Tuesday shortened the duration of its mandatory quarantine for incoming international travelers – reducing it to a week by 14 days – in the biggest change in its Covid-19 control policy yet, signaling a gradual reopening of its boundaries. Under the updated policy, international travelers will have to be quarantined for seven days in a government-designated facility, usually a hotel, followed by three more days of isolation at home. The country reported one locally broadcast case and 21 asymptomatic Covid cases as of Monday. Tuesday’s announcement marks a major shift in China’s current strict policies for international travelers, but the restrictions – generally 10 days of travel restrictions – are still relatively severe, especially in contrast to countries that have fully withdrawn quarantine and requirements. testing. China closed its borders in late March 2020 and has since allowed only a handful of international flights to the country, including special and charter flights. Questions remain regarding the new policy: First, it may take months before international air passenger traffic normalizes, although many airlines are in talks with the Chinese civil aviation authority to resume flights. It also remains to be seen whether the new changes will diminish if there is another outbreak, especially if it ends up being linked to an incoming international flight. The official announcement, shared by the state-run Xinhua news agency, said that under the updated Covid-19 control protocol, close and incoming contacts [travellers] will be under medical supervision in isolation at designated locations for seven days plus three days of home health monitoring. This is a significant reduction in length compared to 14 days of medical observation in isolation in designated locations plus seven days of home health monitoring as defined by the previous edition of the protocol, the Xinhua report added. He added that individuals thought to have had close contact with Covid-19 will face seven days of medical observation under quarantine at home, instead of seven days of isolated medical observation in designated locations. Under the new protocol, China will increase the frequency of nucleic acid tests for individuals with direct contact with inputs. [travellers]goods and facilities once a day, he added. Wang Liping, a researcher in the communication and prevention section of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told state media that shortening the quarantine period does not mean easing preventive and control measures, but further optimizing preventive measures and controlling by characteristics. of the Omicron variant. The new rules were welcomed by American, British and European business lobby groups in China, Reuters reported. Hopefully it will work towards increasing business exchanges and curbing the flow of international talent, some of whom will have had three years of separation from family and friends abroad, the British Chamber of Commerce in China told Reuters.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sutirtho Patranobis has been in Beijing since 2012, as a correspondent for the Hindustan Times China. It was previously posted in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where it covered the final stage of the civil war and its aftermath. Patranobis covered several beats including health and national politics in Delhi before posting abroad.

… View Detail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/china-halves-quarantine-time-for-international-travellers-101656419094665.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos