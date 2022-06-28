Syria: Decade of brutal war leaves nearly 307,000 civilians dead





The conflict-related casualty figures in this report are not merely an abstract set of numbers, but represent individual human beings, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet. said, in a press release. The impact of the killing of each of these 306,887 civilians would have had a profound, resounding impact on the family and community to which they belonged. Counting losses Mandate from the UN Human Rights Councilthe report documents 143,350 civilian deaths in detail, improved by statistical techniques of imputation AND evaluation of many systemsto connect the dots in the missing information. Using these techniques, an additional 163,537 civilian deaths were estimated to have occurred, in order to produce a complete new estimate. The work of civil society organizations and the UN in monitoring and documenting conflict-related deaths is the key to helping these families and communities establish the truth, seek accountability and pursue effective remedies, said Ms. Bachelet. This analysis will also provide a clearer sense of the severity and extent of the conflict. The direct result of the war The report also breaks down data on documented deaths, including age, gender, year, government, who may be responsible, and type of weapon used. The estimate of 306,887 translates to an average of 83 civilians suffering a violent death every day during the decade it represents 1.5 percent of the total population, according to the report. It also causes serious concerns as far as the failure of the parties to the conflict to respect the norms of international humanitarian law for the protection of civilians. Let me be clear, these are the people killed as a direct result of war operations. it does not include too many other civilians who died due to loss of access to health care, food, clean water and other essential human rights, which remain to be valued, the High Commissioner said. The work continues The report identified challenges in registering victims during a conflict, beyond the immediate risk to those trying to enter the sites of attacks. Where civil society actors undertake the registration of victims, efforts may jeopardize the registrar himself. They also face numerous challenges in their documentation efforts, including the collapse of their usual information networks while people are on the move, displaced or in areas where there is a general closure of information; limited access or lack of mobile data, internet and electricity to collect and transmit information; restrictions on their movements; and oversight, the report said. Information about different periods over the 10 years covered was obtained from various local human rights centers, as well as government and OHCHR itself. Individuals, families, in the center Established process individuals, their families and their communities at the center ensuring that those killed are not forgotten and that information is available on accountability-related processes and to access a range of human rights, the report said. If and until the conflict ends, there is a continuing risk of civilian deaths. It is therefore essential that all States, the United Nations and civil society use all available means to end the conflict and to support a transition to peace.

