As the war in Ukraine continues, the G7 vows to reduce Russia’s energy influence

The leaders of the world’s richest democracies, gathered in the Bavarian Alps, wrapped up their annual summit on Tuesday, vowing to do everything in their power to stop Russia from using energy as a weapon to take advantage of the invasion of its in Ukraine.

The G7 condemned Russia’s missile attack on a crowded shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, which killed up to 18 people as a war crime.

Canada stepped forward with a $ 200 million loan through the International Monetary Fund to help the government in Kiev “meet its urgent liquidity needs.”

Since the start of Russia’s military action against Ukraine, Canada has provided $ 1.6 billion in loans and $ 1.3 billion in direct support to Ukraine, including $ 320 million in humanitarian aid.

“It is important that the world does not lose focus and focus on what is happening in Ukraine,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “We must and will remain committed until Ukraine and democracy prevail.”

G7 leaders have spent the past three days at a resort in the Alps south of Munich assessing the impact of the Ukraine war on the world economy, including rising inflation, food and fuel prices.

They will gather on Wednesday in Madrid, Spain, under the NATO flag, where the Western military alliance is planning a significant increase in the number of troops it has on high alert in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It will also expand existing battle groups in Eastern Europe, which were originally set up five years ago to provide Baltic allies in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Exploring a new energy strategy

Decisions have the potential to be costly for NATO countries, whose finances are flooded with inflation and energy shock.

Canada leads one of the existing battle groups in Latvia. Trudeau was not committed when asked if the NATO decision meant more troops.

“We, like others, are developing plans to be able to grow rapidly and these are conversations I look forward to having over the next two days in NATO,” he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question about Canada's commitments to NATO as the organization announces a huge increase in the number of soldiers in its high-strength force.

In their final communiqué, G7 leaders said they “are working to ensure that Russia does not use its position as an energy producer to take advantage of its aggression at the expense of vulnerable countries.”

They will continue to discuss ways to set a price limit for Russian oil, an attempt to starve the Kremlin war machine.

India, whose prime minister attended the summit as an observer, has been buying discounted Russian oil since the invasion of Ukraine. Trudeau met with Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi, but neither side said what was discussed.

Energy security in Europe, which is struggling to end its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas, has been a major topic of bilateral talks.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi signaled his interest in talking to Trudeau about it.

“Canada is a major producer and so the perspective of Prime Minister Trudeau is important,” Draghi said, entering the meeting. “We’ll talk about that.”

As they concluded, G7 leaders said that while taking action to address the current energy crisis, they have not given up on “their climate and biodiversity goals, including energy transition” away from fossil fuels.