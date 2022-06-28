University of St. Francis Xavier – StFX Professor Makes International News After Gaining Best Recognition in Golf World







Professor of StFX Human Kinetics Dr. Sasho MacKenzie trains PGA players like Chris Como A Professor of Human Kinetics at St. Louis University. Francis Xavier, not only is he making news internationally, but he is gaining high recognition in the golf world. US Open 2022 winner Matt Fitzpatrick has entrusted StFX University professor Dr. Sasho MacKenzie, with the transformation of his ability to generate speed at the club, which eventually played a role in winning one of the best golf titles, the US Open. The professional golfer says that Dr.’s speed training system MacKenzie called “The Stack” did wonders for his tall car. The program is basically a weighted club that has different weight levels to allow the golfer to do workouts with overload and great speed. It can be paired with a coaching app that builds personalized software for the golfer. Dr. MacKenzie is the co-founder of Stack System, along with his partner, Marty Jertson, who is Vice. Dr. MacKenzie has also been Mr. Fitzpatrick’s biomechanics coach for the past few years and has since worked with the US Open champion and his coach, Mike Walker. “Matt is a very complete golfer, but he needed more distance from the jersey and that was my main role.” As part of his efforts with Fitzpatrick, the StFX professor attended the Masters to assess his leadership on one of the biggest professional golf tournaments. Since Dr. MacKenzie is in Antigonish, he can train Mr. Fitzpatrick practically using The Stack app. Dr. MacKenzie works with several PGA players and coaches, and is a researcher and professor at StFX. He has been an engineering consultant for Ping Golf Company and he is a biomechanical consultant and software developer for another golf company called Footjoy. He has published over 20 articles related to golf in a number of magazines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://educationnewscanada.com/article/education/level/university/1/969108/stfx-professor-makes-international-news-after-garnering-top-recognition-in-the-world-of-golf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos