The Brexit trade dispute puts pressure on the UK airspace sector





The deteriorating relationship between the UK government and the European Union (EU) continues to raise concerns in the British airspace sector over skills shortages, supply chain disruption and access to key export markets. Releasing the latest summary of industry data on Tuesday, the ADS trading group showed that the UK’s unilateral move to reject its Brexit trade deal with the EU on rules governing the movement of goods in and out of Northern Ireland may impair the progress made in ensuring smooth work. relations in the aerospace sector since the UK left the EU in January 2020. “The situation is not yet completely clear due to political uncertainty,” said ADS chief executive Kevin Craven, when asked at a June 28 press conference in London if the UK and the EU could find common ground to unblock restrictions. in the movement of skilled labor. and goods. “[Disagreement over] Northern Ireland protocol is still hurting the industry with some companies still not wanting to send supplies there. And uncertainty is also useless when it comes to resolving negotiations on issues such as maintenance [regulations and licensing] and other risks. ” An immediate branch of the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute that is part of the trade agreement is the access of UK companies to the Horizon Europe research and development program, which the EU has now suspended. – said Craven AIN that the UK government must now urgently allocate the alternative funding sources it has promised and fulfill the details of how. “The government needs to close the funding gap, but it is already spending beyond its means and so its capacity to invest further seems limited,” he added. “There is still a desire between European companies and industry organizations to trade with the UK [aerospace sector]”But there is a general sense of irritation about the political position and this forgetfulness that it creates is very difficult,” Craven said. Last week, the UK Conservative introduced legislation in parliament that would give it the authority to repeal certain requirements of the trade agreement. The EU has said this would be a violation of international law and has not ruled out retaliation with sanctions that could hurt British industries, including airspace. According to the latest ADS data, in 2021 the UK aerospace sector earned revenue of 22 22.4 billion ($ 27.3 billion), with .2 15.2 billion coming from exports. It directly employs 111,000 people, including 5,500 interns. ADS chief economist Amie Stone reported that skills shortages, supply chain problems and other increases in the cost of doing business resulting from rising global inflation have limited the recovery of the aerospace sector from the Covid pandemic. She said that as of April 2022, production levels were 40.5 per cent lower than they were in February 2020. [scheduled airline] “Flights are being recovered now, but it will take some time for that to show up in the data,” she told reporters. The trade group is preparing to host the 2022 International Farnborough Airshow next month (July 18-22). The two-year event is coming back after a four-year hiatus since the Covid crisis forced the cancellation of the 2020 show. Farnborough International CEO Gareth Rogers said the organization expects more than 1,000 exhibitors and between 70,000 and 80,000 trade visitors, which are figures comparable to those seen in 2018. Organizers have introduced a new Global Aerospace Forum to provide a high-level platform for industry for key objectives such as providing an environmentally sustainable future for aviation, which Rogers described as an “existential” challenge.

