First for SGA: International student new president | FIU News

By Adrienne Sylver

Cris Lugo understands the educational gap caused by the lack of technology. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in the Turks & Caicos Islands, he had no computer at home.

He now hopes to combine his experience as the first international student ever elected president of the Student Government Association (SGA) – and sit on the Board of Directors – with his computer science leadership to solve a worldwide problem.

According to a 2020 report released by UNICEF and the International Telecommunication Union, two-thirds of the world’s school-age children do not have a home internet connection. This digital divide, the report says, isolates children and renders them incapable of competing in today’s modern economy.

“I liked computers and cell phones. “Unfortunately, my family did not have the resources,” he said. “I had to go to a computer store to work on my studies and assignments.”

When Lugo, 22, recently returned to the Dominican Republic, the lack of technology brought back memories of his childhood. He also became the driving force behind his mission to help low-income and disadvantaged communities gain access to computers and other technologies.

Lugo, the first SGA president from the College of Engineering and Informatics, received his AA degree in computer science from the Turks & Caicos Islands Community College (TCI), where he was honored with the Outstanding Performance Award. He was also president of the school SGA.

As a British territory, the Turks & Caicos Islands offer students the opportunity to continue their scholarship education in colleges in England (the option most students choose) or in some US countries that Lugo chose FIU because of its reputation as an international and diverse. the university and its computer science program. Being close to home and offering warm weather was a bonus.

At FIU, Lugo joined Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the largest technology student organization at FIU. In addition, he became active in the SGA, beginning to serve in the Senate and becoming Senate floor leader. “I have always liked to talk and get involved in the community,” he says. “In TCI the number of students was very small. At FIU, I represent nearly 60,000 students. It is a great responsibility.

“Being president here at FIU was not my initial goal. This SGA has a lot of power to do well, it has a lot of power to bring in the voice of students and to be heard by my administration, and a lot of people told me I have the charisma and passion to do that. that’s how I did it “, added Lugo.

As President, Lugo wants to increase student engagement. To achieve these, Lugo has three initiatives he wants to achieve. First, he wants to appoint a cabinet, a judicial and electoral board to be representative of the student body by addressing student organizations that are barely known. Second, he wants to collaborate with organizations such as BSU and PSU to ensure that students’ voices are heard. And finally, he wants to work closely with the legislative branch to ensure that the legislation that is being thrown on the floor represents our student body.

Lugo believes that if students feel that their voice is being heard, there will be more student engagement than students attending the FIU. He also wants to increase advocacy for minority and international students.

“I want to find ways to make our different groups and student organizations work together and integrate, and it all starts with who is in the leadership position. Do I look like the person in the decision-making position? If this international student can do it, then I can do it. “And that is why I decided to run for President of SGA”, said Lugo.

Also on Lugo’s agenda is the FIU pride. “FIU celebrates its 50th anniversary. I want to increase that FIU pride. Academics are important, but I want students to feel involved outside the classroom as well. “I want them to feel like Panthers and have that experience at the back gate, to come to football games, to join organizations.”

He acknowledges that COVID-19 has had a major impact on FIU and its students. “It was hard to get to know people when we were far away,” he says. “It was hard to get into the spirit of the FIU.” Also on his presidential agenda is addressing the high cost of living in Miami, which has only worsened since the pandemic.

“Food and housing are very expensive. “We are looking at everything from enabling the sharing of student meal plans to establishing off-campus housing partnerships,” says Lugo. a new university president and hopes that with the start of the new school year in the fall, a new president will be in place.