46 dead, 16 hospitalized after finding immigrant trailer in Texas





A U.S. official says at least 40 people have been found dead inside a tractor-trailer in an alleged immigrant smuggling attempt in South Texas.



Forty-six people were found dead and 16 others were taken to hospitals after a tractor-trailer device containing suspected migrants was found Monday on a remote road southwest of San Antonio, officials said. A city employee at the scene was alerted to the situation by a call for help shortly before 6pm on Monday, police chief William McManus said. Officers managed to find a body on the ground outside the trailer and a partially open gate to the trailer, he said. Of the 16 hospitalized with heat-related illnesses, 12 were adults and four were children, said fire chief Charles Hood. Patients were hot to the touch and dehydrated, and no water was found in the trailer, he said. Three people were taken into custody, but it was unclear whether they were absolutely linked to human trafficking, Mr McManus said. Those in the trailer were part of an alleged attempt to smuggle immigrants into the United States, and the investigation was being led by the U.S. National Security Investigation, Mr. McManus said. Those in the trailer were in an alleged attempt to smuggle immigrants into South Texas, according to an official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the information was not authorized for publication. It may be the deadliest tragedy among the thousands who have died trying to cross the U.S. border from Mexico in recent decades. Ten immigrants died in 2017 after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart in San Antonio. In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sunken truck southeast of San Antonio. Large monsters emerged as a popular method of smuggling in the early 1990s, amid an increase in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, Texas, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings. Before that, people paid small fees to mum and pop operators to cross them across a largely unprotected border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terrorist attacks in the US, migrants headed to more dangerous terrains and paid thousands of dollars more. Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said the Mexican consul was traveling to the place where people were found dead. Mr Ebrard said in a Twitter post that the nationality of the victims was still unknown. The Mexican Consulate General in San Antonio said on Twitter that it would offer assistance to any Mexican involved in the incident if there were any. He also said Consul General Ruben Minutti was on his way to the scene. Heat poses a serious risk, especially when temperatures can rise significantly inside vehicles. The weather in the San Antonio area was mostly cloudy on Monday, but temperatures approached 100 degrees.

