World Hope international partners with My Medic ™ to donate $ 500,000 in individual first aid kits for Ukrainian first responders





ARLINGTON, Va .– (TELI BUSINESS) – Global non-profit World Hope International (WHI) has partnered with the first aid supply and training company My doctor to supply 3,000 first aid kits, valued at over $ 500,000 USD, to first responders responding to individuals injured as a result of the war in Ukraine. Created by My Medic as an essential trauma kit, the Individual First Aid Package (IFAK) could mean the difference between life and death for victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine. The kits include emergency response equipment designed to stop bleeding, stabilize fractures, close open wounds in the chest, clear compromised airways, and care for burns and other medical emergencies. To ensure the uninterrupted use of equipment, a delegation of My Medic and WHI medical and crisis response team members traveled to Odessa, Ukraine last week to train over 400 first responders, paramedics and civilian emergency response personnel. . The trainers, who focused on how to properly use the equipment in each kit, represent over seventy years of experience and have been deployed with and trained some of the world’s top crisis response teams. WHI chief executive John Lyon, who traveled with the delegation, said: “Ordinary citizens and volunteer paramedics are on the front lines of this war.” They lack equipment. They lack resources. They lack money. What they do not lack is a willpower to help the seriously injured. These first aid kits and trainings will equip these fearless life-saving leaders. My Medic CEO David Barlow added, one of the most rewarding aspects of the partnership is that the training and kits will be implemented immediately to help save lives on the front lines of the war. The cost of the kits offered for WHI was discounted by My Medic. The donation of the kits and the delegation of trainers stationed in Ukraine were funded by WHI donors. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, WHI has delivered over $ 12 million in medical supplies to help those fleeing the war zone. Efforts have included partnering with churches, governments and other aid agencies to help refugees in Moldova and Poland and field training teams to observe evidence of human trafficking. For more information on this effort and other WHI work across the globe, please visit: https://www.worldhope.org/. For more information on My Medic, please visit: https://mymedic.com/. About World Hope International World Hope International tackles global poverty with sustainable, grassroots solutions that promote dignity and create opportunity and hope in the communities where it works. World Hope International responds to both acute and systemic crises by collaborating with local communities to implement more sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions initiatives that belong to communities and are focused on their visions for a better future. World Hope International does this through strong partnerships that share its compassion for those who are marginalized. About My Medic A family company of life-saving first aid kits, supplies and training, is driven by a goal to prepare everyone with equipment and training for the emergency. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, My Medic believes everyone should have instant access to a life-saving first aid kit. Visit My doctor to learn more and to follow @MyMedicofficial.

