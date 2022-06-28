International
Simultaneous extreme weather created dangerous conditions in the US
The strong heat in the southwestern United States broke records last summer in part because it hit along with an extremely severe drought. shows a new study by Johns Hopkins. The study measured for the first time how the two extreme weather events interacted dangerously in real time.
Although the impact of the drought on that heat wave was generally modest, it raised temperatures by four degrees in some areas, and researchers say similar weather duels are likely to have spurred this year. Fire in New Mexico on historic proportions. Moreover, as climate change progresses, these one or two weather shocks, called cascades, and their inherent hazards will become increasingly common.
“With more extremes happening, the possibility of an extreme drought plus a heat wave and even a fire, together … the chances are better that it will happen,” the co-author said. Benjamin Zaitchik, professor of terrestrial and planetary sciences. “Understanding how a complex event can lead to a cascade where you end up in a record-breaking situation that can be really harmful to humans and ecosystems is something many climate scientists are trying to understand.”
“We will not only see the records fall, but we will see the records removed from the water.”
Benjamin Zaitchik
Associate Professor, Krieger School of Arts and Sciences
The findings are newly published in Geophysical Research Papers.
Climate change is expected to increase extreme weather events, especially heat waves. There is also growing concern about more complex events – two or more weather episodes happening together, which then turn into record-breaking episodes.
“We will not only see the records fall, but we will see the records removed from the water,” says Zaitchik.
The June 2021 heat wave that occurred at the same time as a severe drought was an opportunity to better understand if and how the real cascade events come together to reinforce the conditions.
“We had the drought. We had the heat wave on it. Were they really cascading?” says Zaitchik. “They were happening together and it was bad, but what we could do with our experiments is determine if it was a cascade and, if it was, [ask if it] helps explain why he broke records. “
Using climate modeling and satellite imagery, the team measured the link between heat wave and drought. Simply put, they discovered what happened to the heat wave if they removed the drought from the picture.
Drought raised temperatures by about half a degree on average, but in some areas, especially forested areas, it was four degrees higher over an entire week, the lead author said. Mahmud Osmana postdoctoral student in the university’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.
The effect of heat on drought was more difficult to capture, both because the conditions were already so deeply dry that they made further drying invisible, and because the simulations were not designed to capture all the impacts that the heat is in the drought. However the team found signs, an unclear assertion, that the drought increased heat, which increased the demand for evaporation, adding to the water stress of already very dry conditions.
Fires are another element that could easily become part of a heat / drought cascade, Osman and Zaitchik said, adding that it appears to already be happening this year in Texas and New Mexico.
“We now have early sources leading to earlier drying of the soil, which leads to an increased risk of fire, leading to this type of heat / drought / fire cascade that our study is talking about,” said Zaitchik. “We are already seeing it this year and we will see it every year.”
Authors also included Nathaniel Winstead, chief staff scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory.
Sources
2/ https://hub.jhu.edu/2022/06/28/extreme-weather-created-dangerous-cascades/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Heartstopper’ stars Yasmin Finney and Kit Connor sit front row at the Kenzo fashion show | Addison Rae, Ansel Elgort, Cruz Beckham, Mode, Coup De Coeur, Jaden Smith, Kit Connor, Nico Hiraga, Rickey Thompson, Yasmin Finney June 28, 2022
- I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen June 28, 2022
- PTI leader Imran Khan will address the nation today June 28, 2022
- Asian markets close in the green on Tuesday June 28, 2022
- VMware Selected as HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year in 2022 VMware News and Stories June 28, 2022