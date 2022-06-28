Simultaneous extreme weather created dangerous conditions in the US

The strong heat in the southwestern United States broke records last summer in part because it hit along with an extremely severe drought. shows a new study by Johns Hopkins. The study measured for the first time how the two extreme weather events interacted dangerously in real time.

Although the impact of the drought on that heat wave was generally modest, it raised temperatures by four degrees in some areas, and researchers say similar weather duels are likely to have spurred this year. Fire in New Mexico on historic proportions. Moreover, as climate change progresses, these one or two weather shocks, called cascades, and their inherent hazards will become increasingly common.

“With more extremes happening, the possibility of an extreme drought plus a heat wave and even a fire, together … the chances are better that it will happen,” the co-author said. Benjamin Zaitchik, professor of terrestrial and planetary sciences. “Understanding how a complex event can lead to a cascade where you end up in a record-breaking situation that can be really harmful to humans and ecosystems is something many climate scientists are trying to understand.”

The findings are newly published in Geophysical Research Papers.

Climate change is expected to increase extreme weather events, especially heat waves. There is also growing concern about more complex events – two or more weather episodes happening together, which then turn into record-breaking episodes.

“We will not only see the records fall, but we will see the records removed from the water,” says Zaitchik.

The June 2021 heat wave that occurred at the same time as a severe drought was an opportunity to better understand if and how the real cascade events come together to reinforce the conditions.

“We had the drought. We had the heat wave on it. Were they really cascading?” says Zaitchik. “They were happening together and it was bad, but what we could do with our experiments is determine if it was a cascade and, if it was, [ask if it] helps explain why he broke records. “

Using climate modeling and satellite imagery, the team measured the link between heat wave and drought. Simply put, they discovered what happened to the heat wave if they removed the drought from the picture.

Drought raised temperatures by about half a degree on average, but in some areas, especially forested areas, it was four degrees higher over an entire week, the lead author said. Mahmud Osmana postdoctoral student in the university’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences.

The effect of heat on drought was more difficult to capture, both because the conditions were already so deeply dry that they made further drying invisible, and because the simulations were not designed to capture all the impacts that the heat is in the drought. However the team found signs, an unclear assertion, that the drought increased heat, which increased the demand for evaporation, adding to the water stress of already very dry conditions.

Fires are another element that could easily become part of a heat / drought cascade, Osman and Zaitchik said, adding that it appears to already be happening this year in Texas and New Mexico.

“We now have early sources leading to earlier drying of the soil, which leads to an increased risk of fire, leading to this type of heat / drought / fire cascade that our study is talking about,” said Zaitchik. “We are already seeing it this year and we will see it every year.”

Authors also included Nathaniel Winstead, chief staff scientist at Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory.