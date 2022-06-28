Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket





England captain Eoin Morgan has drawn the curtain on a glorious international career which began in 2006.

Morgan, 35, is England’s top scorer as well as the most successful captain in ODI cricket. Morgan has recorded 6957 runs in 225 ODIs for England, with 13 centuries. In total, Morgan has 7,701 runs in ODI cricket, with 14 centuries. Morgan was England captain in 126 games, winning 76 with a 65.25 win percentage. His most memorable moment remains to lead England to its first title at the ICC 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup on home soil.

Video

cwc19



01:31

CWC19 Final: NZ v ENG England lift the World Cup! Morgan was also a very successful T20I cricket player, scoring 2458 runs in 115 games, with 14 half-centuries and scoring 136.18. He is the most successful T20I captain in international cricket, winning 42 of the 72 games he has led his team. Announcing his withdrawal, Morgan said in a statement: “After careful consideration and consideration, I am here to announce my withdrawal from international cricket with immediate effect. “Asking for time for what has undoubtedly been the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career has not been an easy decision, but I believe that now is the right time to do it, both for me, personally and for both white England. – I brought the sides of the ball to this point. “I have been fortunate to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England’s white-shirted teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching with a great deal of excitement. “For what lies ahead, I will continue to enjoy playing at a local level until I can. I look forward to playing and being the captain of London Spirit in the second edition of The Hundred this year.”

Video

Cricket Inside Out



54:17

A day at Lord’s with Eoin Morgan CWC Rewind Listen to the stories from the locker room and go to the mind of CWC19 winning captain Eoin Morgan as he relives the emotions from the World Cup final! Robert Key, managing director of England’s men’s national team, honored Morgan, saying: “On behalf of the ECB and everyone involved in cricket, I would like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game. “It would be wrong to think that Eoin’s legacy was the 2019 World Cup victory; is much larger than that. “As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game is played, and he has changed the way a whole generation and future generations will play this form of play. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come. “He is without a doubt the best leader I have ever seen. “I wish him success in the next chapter of his career.” Praising Morgan, ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said: “Eoin has been an extraordinary talent since his early days with the Ireland team and over the years he has developed into a top-class player and captain , leading England’s revival in cricket with limited appearances, culminating in that rather extraordinary victory at the 2019 World Cup in Lords. “On behalf of the ICC, I congratulate him on an outstanding career and wish him success in the next phase of his career.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2657052 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos