DP World Tour, PGA TOUR expand and strengthen the alliance

* Movement is an important impetus for a global path to competitive golf

* PGA TOUR to provide operational support and additional investment for DP World Tour

* DP World Tour price fund levels will increase each year

DP World Tour and PGA TOUR have moved to significantly strengthen not only their existing alliance, but also help develop players to compete at the pinnacle of professional men’s golf by unveiling a new 13-year operational venture partnership of common.

The partnership, until 2035, builds on the success of the existing Strategic Alliance between the two tournaments that was unveiled in November 2020 and has already seen tangible benefits for members of both tournaments, not least the co-sanctioning of the Genesis Scottish Open. in the DP world tournament, along with access to both memberships in the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship in the PGA TOUR.

The collaboration has already borne fruit for the DP World Tour with the introduction of new tournament title sponsors like Genesis and Horizon and new tour partners like Fortinet and Velocity Global.

In addition, working together to boost prize funds and commercial revenue will not only immediately benefit the entire range of both memberships, but will also develop tremendous strategic opportunities for all members of both Toures to the future.

As part of the new joint venture, PGA TOUR will increase its existing stake in European Tour Productions from 15 per cent to 40 per cent, while using the internationally recognized DP World Tours credentials and global footprint to continue coordinate a worldwide schedule.

DP World Tour will guarantee an increase in annual prize funds for its membership for the next five years, all above the record levels of 2022 revealed as part of the DP World Tour title partnership agreement announced last November.

The new joint venture will provide additional competitive opportunities for professional players of both tournaments and will also create a clearly defined path for key players worldwide. Players from the Sunshine Tour and the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australia, with whom the DP World Tour already has an existing Strategic Alliance, now enjoy an official route to the DP World Tour. With today’s announcement, DP World Tour members will now have direct and official access to the culmination of the professional men’s game at PGA TOUR.

To achieve this, by 2023, the top ten players in the DP World Tour rankings at the end of the season [in addition to those already exempt] will win PGA TOUR cards for next season.

Furthermore, the DP World Tour will work closely on the development and implementation of new international events announced by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan last week at the Connecticut Traveler Championship, and DP World members will have access to them events.

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Tour said: Building on the success of the existing Strategic Alliance between us and PGA TOUR, this move will significantly enhance the meritocracy that has successfully served the professional game on both sides of the Atlantic for over 50 years.

It is a natural extension and progress of what we have done in recent years and I passionately believe that this move is the right thing for our players, our Tourin, our fans and the game of golf in general.

Our two tournaments have definitely come closer in recent years and today’s announcement strengthens both tournaments to improve both memberships.

Jay Monahan, Commissioner of PGA TOUR, “It was clear from the beginning that our Strategic Partnership with the European Tourism Group was a strong agreement for both parties, and we are excited by the announcement today of this expanded partnership.

We will continue to collaborate on a global schedule and major trading areas as we bring our organizations and memberships even closer as we innovate to offer the most fun and compelling golf available to fans worldwide. On behalf of PGA TOUR, I would like to commend and congratulate Keith Pelley and his team in the European Tournament Group for their outstanding commitment to this endeavor.