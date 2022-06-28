International News The Four Saints squad in England for the U20 match against France





England U20 coach Alan Dickens has named his squad to face France in the second round of the Six Nations U20 Summer Series in Italy – with the Northampton Saints duo. George Hendi AND Ethan Grayson decided to start. The game takes place at the Payanini Center in Verona at 16:00 BST on Wednesday 29 June and two other Saints in Tom Lockett AND Tom Litchfield will also appear to have an influence from the ranks of substitutes. England lost 22-30 to South Africa in their opening match of the competition, with each match of the U-20 Summer Series being broadcast via the YouTube channel Six Nations Rugby U20. “Getting positive results from our game against South Africa has been important as we prepare for tomorrow’s game,” Dickens said. “The three attempts were enjoyable and to perform against France, who had a strong start against Ireland in the first round, we must continue to focus on our set and maintain our discipline. “The players have trained a lot and can’t wait to face France in the second round.” ENGLAND U20 TEAM TO PRESENT WITH FRANCE 15. George Hendy, Northampton Saints, Caps 4

14. Iwan Stephens, Newcastle Falcons, Caps 2

13. Ethan Grayson, Northampton Saints, Caps 6

12. Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, Wasp, Caps 2

11. Conor Oresanya, Harlequins, Caps 1

10. Fin Smith, Worcester Warriors, Caps 6

9. Charlie Bracken, Saracens, Caps 1

1. Tumy Onasanya, Sharks Sale, Caps 1

2. Ollie Fletcher, Newcastle Falcons, Caps 1

3. Jevaughn Warren, Saracens, Caps 1

4. Ewan Richards, Bath Rugby, Caps 8

5. Lewis Chessum, Leicester Tigers, Caps 4

6. Chandler Cunningham-South, Irish London, Caps 4

7. Emeka Ilione, Leicester Tigers, Caps 7 (Captain)

8. Toby Knight, Saracens, Caps 6 REPLACEMENT

16. John Stewart, Bath Rugby, Caps 6

17. Andrew Turner, Bristol Bears, Caps 1

18. Mikey Summerfield, Irish London, Caps 5

19. Charlie Rice, Bristol Bears, Caps 3

20. Tom Lockett, Northampton Saints, Caps 5

21. Lucas Brooke, Irish Irish, Caps 5

22. Ethan Staddon, Rugby Bath, Caps 1

23. Tom Carr-Smith, Bath Rugby, Caps 4

24. Jed Walsh, Leicester Tigers, Caps 1

25. Tom Litchfield, Northampton Saints, Caps 6

26. Sam Harris, Rugby Bath, Caps 0 England Pool A matches and results

Round 1 – England 22 – 30 South Africa, Friday 24 June, KO 16:00 (BST), Payanini Center, Verona – 22-30

Round 2 – France – England, Wednesday 29 June, KO 16:00 (BST), Payanini Center, Verona

Round 3 – Ireland – England, Tuesday 5 July, KO 19:00 (BST), Payanini Center, Verona Play offs

Tuesday 12 July, Monigo Stadium, Treviso

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/news/four-saints-in-england-squad-for-u20s-clash-against-france The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos