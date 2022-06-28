G-7 leaders pledge $ 4.5 billion to fight Russia-Ukraine food crisis

TELFS, Austria The Group of Seven has pledged to spend $ 4.5 billion to tackle a global food crisis triggered by the Russian occupation of Ukraine.

The commitment came as leaders of the world’s major developed economies, including President Joe Biden, wrapped up a three-day summit in Germany focused on supporting Kiev and fighting Moscow.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war has also sparked a growing global food crisis that has affected vulnerable people from the Middle East to the Horn of Africa, with the United States and its allies accusing the Kremlin of deliberately using hunger as a weapon.

Of the total committed by the G-7, the US will commit $ 2.76 billion, which will come from the aid package for Ukraine approved by Congress earlier this year, said a senior US administration official. Funding will support efforts in more than 47 countries and regional organizations.

Putin’s actions have been at the core and the thing from which you can draw a straight line for all the vulnerabilities they were seeing around the world in terms of food security, the official said. His actions have stifled food and agricultural production and used food as a weapon of war.

Of U.S. funds, $ 2 billion will go to immediate humanitarian intervention and $ 760 million will be used to help improve the resilience and productivity of the global food system, the official said.

“We, the leaders of the G-7, will spare no effort to increase global food and nutrition security and to protect the most vulnerable, whom the food crisis threatens to hit hardest,” the leaders said in a statement. statement Tuesday.

While leaders said addressing food shortages was a top priority at the meeting, they had no choice as to how to export Ukrainian wheat abroad. “We were working for it,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when asked by reporters about a plan.

Ukraine has been a major supplier of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to many of the world’s poorest countries, but its exports have stalled as a result of the Russian blockade of Black Sea ports and the destruction of agricultural facilities and equipment.

This has led to an increase in prices for these goods, putting them out of reach for many lower-income countries. US Agency for International Development ratings 750,000 people are in immediate danger of starvation worldwide as a result of the war in Ukraine.

In recent weeks there have been widespread protests around the world over rising food costs. In Ecuador, protests over rising food and fuel prices have been trapping the country’s capital for weeks and threatening to topple its president.

The promise of food security came as G-7 leaders wrapped up their summit on Tuesday, with Biden attending a NATO summit in Madrid.

The meeting focused heavily on coordinating countries’ assistance to Ukraine and efforts to put pressure on Russia to end the conflict, but China was also a key area of ​​discussion during the three-day meetings. In the group communiqué issued at the end of the summit, the leaders criticized China for its military, humanitarian and labor actions.

The leaders specifically called on China to put pressure on Russia to “stop its military aggression and immediately and unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine.”

At the same time, the leaders raised their concerns about China’s military activity. They said they remained “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea and stressed that “there is no legal basis for China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea.”

Human rights violations were another concern leaders raised about China.

“We are deeply concerned about the human rights situation in China,” the statement said. “We will continue to promote universal values, calling on China to respect universal human rights and fundamental freedoms, including in Tibet and Xinjiang where forced labor is a major concern for us.”



