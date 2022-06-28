FIU Business will host the world’s leading international business conference FIU News





The annual meeting of the International Business Academy (AIB) will be held from July 5-9 at the InterContinental Hotel Miami, with FIU Business as the host institution. The theme of the conference is “Beyond Diversity and Inclusion: Equality and Justice in International Business”. “FIU Business is deeply honored to be the host institution of the world’s most renowned annual conference in the field of international business,” said William Hardin, Dean of FIU Business. “This honor reflects our reputation as a world leader in international business education and research and Miami’s reputation as a global business hub.” At the conference, researchers will present unpublished findings on a wide range of international business topics presented in 14 research tracks that have been accepted through a competitive process of blind peer review. Panels are also presented, which cover both topics related to the conference theme along with every aspect of international business. Widely known as the leading conference in the field of international business, the AIB annual meeting takes place every year in a different country around the world. Most of the participants, who should be AIB members, are researchers from the world’s leading academic institutions, as well as consultants, researchers and representatives of government and NGOs. This year’s conference is expected to attract more than 700 participants in person, approximately 250 more participants will present their online searches in a related virtual conference component. Topics discussed at the meeting include diversity, equality and involvement in international business; the future of research methods in international business; and migration to international business. During the four-day conference, 19 members of the FIU Faculty of Business will present their research and participate in various panels. AIB is the world’s oldest and largest non-profit professional association of academics from various disciplines who have common research and teaching interests in topics with international implications.

