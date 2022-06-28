International
Australia v Peru: Live World Cup Qualifiers, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
On Monday the final team in Group D for the World Cup will be decided after the intercontinental play-off between Australia and Peru. Following a close 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates, the Socceroos will face Peru to try to make their fifth consecutive appearance at the World Cup, where they have not been eliminated from the group stage since 2006. Peru did not have a good qualifying record, advancing to the group stage in 2018, which was their first appearance in the World Cup since 1982, but they enter this match as favorites.
These teams have not met since the 2018 World Cup where Peru emerged victorious with the result 2-0.
Here are our stories, how you can watch the game and more:
How to look and chances
- date: Monday, June 13 |time: 2 pm ET
- location: Al Rayyan Stadium – Doha, Qatar
- TV:FS1 and TelemundoLive broadcast:fuboTV(Get access now)
- Chances:Australia +350; Draw +210; Peru -140 (via Caesars Sportsbook)
Story lines
Australia:With a clean health bill, Australia can bring back the same team that beat the UAE to get here. They will have to be sound on defense, which can be a challenge as they have not kept a clean sheet in their last five games and Peru is a team that can be an attacking force when they are ready. for her. But give Aaron Mooy space and he will make you pay, being also a threat from the games set.
Peru:Peru will feel good as their defense has not allowed more than one goal in a game since September 2021 against Brazil. They will make things difficult for Australia, but in a win or at home anything can happen. They played with New Zealand as a warm-up with Gianluca Lapadula scoring the only goal, but what is most impressive is that New Zealand was only able to make two shots. Yoshimar Yotun may be a late doubt, but given his importance to the team and the size of the match, if he can walk, he will play.
prediction
With the pressure on their shoulders, Peru will move its strong defense towards victory over Australia.Select: Australia 0, Peru 2
