Kirton McConkie welcomes Michael K. Young to lead International Dispute Resolution Team: Kirton McConkie





Michael K. Young, president emeritus and professor of law and public policy at A&M University in Texas and former president of the University of Washington and the University of Utah, has joined Kirton McConkie. Professor Young, a graduate of Brigham Young University and Harvard Law School and a former law clerk for the late Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist, is joining an already vibrant team of lawyers to lead the newly formed Kirton McConkie Center for Dispute Resolution International. “We are very honored that Professor Young joins the firm,” said Robert Walker, president and shareholder of Kirton McConkie. “His experience in international arbitration; government career, private practice and legal education; and leadership in three of the most renowned higher education institutions in the country will help make our new International Dispute Resolution Center a unique service for businesses in need of effective conflict resolution. ” The Kirton McConkie Center for International Dispute Resolution provides arbitration and mediation services and representation in international arbitration and litigation worldwide. Kirton McConkie attorneys have represented clients from more than 150 nations and every American state and are fluent in over 20 languages. Our team drafts dispute resolution provisions, provides mediation and arbitration services, provides representation before arbitral tribunals and mediators, implements decisions and judgments, and works with clients to design and implement strategies to achieve their goals and resolve successfully. international disputes. Several Kirton McConkie attorneys will work alongside Professor Young at the Center for International Dispute Resolution, including Tim Anderson, Joseph Brubaker, Adam Wahlquist, Qiwei Chen, Shawn Gunnarson, Cliff Blair, Cameron Hancock, Scott Isaacson, and Yangzi Jin. “We look forward to becoming the leading international dispute resolution program in the region,” said Professor Young. “The thriving business landscape across the West Intermountain needs highly qualified assistance and representation to manage its various international legal needs. “I am excited to join a team that offers a collaborative approach to resolving disputes.” Professor Young has arbitrated numerous disputes throughout his career. In particular, he sat as president in the arbitration of Glamis Gold, Ltd. V. United States of America, an arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in accordance with the procedural rules of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). Professor Young has also arbitrated disputes administered by the International Center for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). Kirton McConkie’s attorneys have represented clients in international arbitration administered by major arbitration institutions, including ICSID, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the International Center for the Settlement of Disputes (ICDR), the International Arbitration Center in London (LIAC), Japan. Commercial Arbitration Association (JCAA), Singapore International Arbitration Center (SIAC), Vienna International Arbitration Center (VIAC) and Italian Arbitration Association (AIA). They have also assisted clients in litigation in the United States and around the world, including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Guyana, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Mongolia. , New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, UK, Uruguay and Venezuela. Learn more about International Dispute Resolution team Kirton McConkie here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kmclaw.com/news-10059 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos