What is open and closed in Ottawa on Canada Day

If you are looking to accomplish some tasks on Canada Day but are not sure what will be open, here is a guide to help you.

This Canada Day will again look a little different than in years past: national solo shows are back, but building on Parliament Hill has shifted the stage to LeBreton Flats.

Parliament Hill last hosted Canada’s national holiday in 2019, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. The major rehabilitation of the Center Blockhas has reduced the amount of space available for public events on the wide lawn in front of Parliament buildings.

Vehicle exclusion zone

will havetraditional Canadian Day street closuresFriday, July 1 and early Saturday, with more closures near LeBreton Flats due to a change in the location of the show.

But the Ottawa police are decidinganother “vehicle exclusion zone” similar to the end of April for a motorcycle event with no parking at all on the street and no protest vehicles allowed from 8 a.m. Wednesday to at least 6 a.m. Monday.

Otherwise, people are allowed to cross these checkpoints.

Ottawa police are controlling access to these parts of the city center, including two river bridges. All vehicles that are not at the rally or protest will be allowed to enter, the city says, but drivers cannot park on the street. (City of Ottawa)

Grocery stores and malls

Most shopping malls in Ottawa will be closed for Canada Day on Friday. Only the Rideau Center will be open from 10:00 until 18:00

Several grocery stores are open, including Loblawslocationson Isabella and Rideau and Whole Foods streets in Lansdowne Park.

To be sure, check the store a few hours before you go out to buy.

alcohol

If you hope to have a cool and frothy Canada Day, you may need to book in advance.

All LCBO seats will close on Friday. Some LCBO convenience points may be open if local regulations permit. Normal hours will resume on Saturday.

Only four Ottawa breweries will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: 1860 Bank St., 1984 Baseline Rd., 548 Montreal Rd. and 515 Somerset St.. W.

Test centers for COVID-19

All COVID-19 immunization clinics will be closed for Canada Day.

Three testing sites for COVID-19 will be open on Canada Day.

The Ottawa Hospital Assessment Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the CHEO Assessment Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Brewer Park test area will be open from the afternoon until 16:00.

City services

OC Transpowill will offer free service on Canada Day and the first four hours of July 2nd.

The bus service will operate according to the Sunday schedule. The LRT and Line 2 replacement buses will be on a special Canada Day schedule, starting at 6am

If CanadaDay is your regular day of garbage collection, it will be moved to Saturday.

All regulations and parking restrictions in the city apply. New parking and event-related restrictions will be placed in the areas of the city where the events will take place.

These parking restrictions will be in effect until the signs are removed and the city requires drivers to check for signs before parking. Failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a ticket and withdrawal.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library and city child care services are closed for Canada Day.

The site program office and supervised consumer location on Clarence Street is closed, but his mobile van operates from 5pm until 11:30 p.m.