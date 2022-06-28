Surviving the summer heat during the World Games – News

Tips for staying well in the hot summer months with rising temperatures.



Click the graph to enlarge it.The summer months are created to spend time outdoors. But extreme heat can lead to health concerns if one does not take care of oneself, especially at the World Games. Experts from the University of Alabama at Birmingham offer tips on how to stay safe and good when attending the major sporting events coming to our area. UAB Medicine is the official medical provider for games. UAB health professionals are coordinating medical teams to care for athletes and spectators in each of the 14 venues where the race will take place.

Hot enough? Heat treatment tips

Alabama in July can be hot and humid. Medical providers say stay hydrated, stay cool, and be aware of the signs of heat sickness.

The body uses sweat to cool itself; but with extreme temperatures, high humidity and a high heat index, body temperature can rise to dangerous levels, said Marie-Carmelle Elie, MD, chairwoman of Department of Emergency Medicine at UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. Older adults, young children and those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk; but anyone can develop heat-related illnesses under the right conditions.

Signs of heat stroke include:

High body temperature, above 103 degrees

Hot, red, dry skin

Fast and strong pulse

Dizziness

Possible unconsciousness

nausea

Turmoil

Symptoms of heat exhaustion are:

Learn more about UAB and the World Games here.

Excessive sweating

weakness

Cold, pale, wet skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Faint

Muscle cramp

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are the two most dangerous conditions, Elie said. Heat stroke is a 911 emergency medical call immediately if heat stroke is suspected. For heat exhaustion, lower the person’s body temperature with cold cloths or even baths, but do not give fluids.

Moisturize often

Drinking enough fluids is one of the most important things you can do to prevent heat-related illnesses. According to Ksenia Blinnikova, MD, an assistant professor in the UAB Department of Family and Community Medicine, it is important for those who plan to stay in the heat for a long period of time to carry a bottle of water with them wherever they go. She also says limiting the consumption of caffeinated beverages, including coffee, tea and carbonated beverages, is important.

A simple practical rule is to drink 1 milliliter of fluid for every calorie consumed, Blinnikova said. In other words, if you eat 2000 calories a day, then you should drink 2000 milliliters of fluid a day, which is equal to 68 ounces. To help you determine the exact amount you should drink per day, I recommend that you talk to your primary care provider.

For those who do not like drinking plain water, Blinnikova says that drinking fragrant water, water with flavoring additives and carbonated water is also a way to stay hydrated. In general, it is important to stay away from caffeinated beverages and sugary drinks to help prevent dehydration.

Say no to sunburn, yes sunscreen

While spending time outdoors has positive health benefits, the sun can be a short-term and long-term enemy. One in five Americans will develop skin cancer, according to estimates by the American Academy of Dermatology. Avoiding ultraviolet light a risk factor for all types of skin cancer can prevent more than 3 million cases of skin cancer per year.

When participating in the World Games, it will not always be easy to avoid these harmful rays, which is why the use of sunscreens is important. Lauren KolMD, assistant professor in the Department of Dermatology UAB, shares her best practices for using sunscreens.

Buy sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher. No sunscreen can block 100 percent of UV rays, but 30 SPF blocks about 97 percent. Look for a water-resistant formula to fight sweating.

The benefits vary for the four basic forms of cream, cream, gel or stick spray. Sprays are easy to apply, but people rarely apply enough, applying only about 25-50 percent of the recommended amount needed. They are also more difficult to apply around the face. Creams take longer to apply, but can be applied almost anywhere on the body, including the face. People tend to rub and apply creams a little more. The sticks are not realistic to use for the whole body, but are perfect for the safe application of sunscreen on the face, including the lips. Gels are most effective around hairy areas. For people who do not wear hats, sunscreen with gel is a good option to protect the scalp.



Apply the sunscreen at least 15 minutes before you go out to allow the sunscreen to be completely absorbed into the skin and form its protective barrier. Reapply every two hours, after swimming or excessive sweating.

After sun exposure, take fresh baths to reduce heat, apply moisturizer and drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Hydrocortisone cream can be applied to sunburns to relieve discomfort.

In addition to sunscreen, other best sun protection practices include wearing veils, such as hats and sunglasses, and being extra diligent about applying sunscreen when you are in direct sunlight between 10am. : 00 and 16:00, said Kole. Sunscreens help protect against both UVA rays, which cause premature skin aging, and UVB rays, which cause sunburn. Exposure to UVA and UVB can lead to skin cancer in the future.

Protect your eyes from the sun and heat

According to a article review published in the journal Eye & Contact Lens, exposure to UV light from UVA and UVB rays can cause cumulative damage to the eye, which can result in crystalline solar lenses also known as cataracts, corneal and conjunctival lens damage. Exposure to a significant amount of sunlight can also increase the risk of macular degeneration.

To avoid possible eye damage due to harmful UV rays while following outdoor events for the World Games, a combination of multiple protective measures should be adopted to protect the eyes. Katherine Weise, OD, director of pediatric optometry service at UAB Eye Care, advises wearing polarized sunglasses that offer 100 percent protection from ultraviolet rays. Weise wants to remind spectators that contact lenses with UV protection are also available and says they can be even better as they directly cover the front of the eye. A wide-brimmed hat is also helpful.

UV rays can come from many different directions, so it is important to take a combination of measures to protect yourself from the sun, Weise said. To reduce the risk of eye damage from harmful sunlight, children and adults should wear sunglasses whenever they spend the day outside. We see UV protection for the eyes as important as sunscreen.