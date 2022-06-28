National Press Club Names Indian Journalist Rana Ayyub 2022 Aubuchon International Honoree





WASHINGTON, June 28, 2022 / PRNewswire / – The following is a statement from Jen JudsonPresident of the National Press Club and Gil KleinPresident of the National Institute of Press Club Journalism announcing that Indian journalist Rana Ayyub is the recipient of the John Aubuchon International Award 2022. Aubuchon is the Club’s highest honor for the Press Freedom. “We are pleased to mention Rana Ejub John Aubuchon International Award 2022. The courage and ability of Mrs. Ejub in investigative work has been prominent throughout her remarkable career and her criticisms of the government have faced an unwelcome attack on her rights and freedom of expression. We are concerned that little over the weekend Twitter informed Ms. Ayyub that was in line with a request from the Indian government to censor inside India, one of her Twitter posts related to threats against a mosque. Twitter cited the Telecommunications Act of 2000, which gives the Indian government control over what is published in India. This version of the advance restriction is unworthy of a nation with of the Indians democratic tradition. We urge Twitter to immediately restore her account. “We are also aware that the Indian government has made serious and invasive requests for Ms. Ayyub’s personal financial information a pending issue. And we understand that she has been the latest victim of threats both online and in person that have made her leave her home and hide.It seems that at least part of this harassment is being initiated and supported by the government.This follows a March incident where Ms. Ejub was banned from traveling to London though it appears her lawyers have since been able to lift those travel restrictions from the Indian government. And in February 2022, the government froze most of Ms. Ayyub’s assets on suspicious charges. “Violence against journalists in India is at the highest level of all time. About 18 journalists have been killed in the last 5 years India, making it one of the deadliest places in the world for journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. And this year the trend of arrests and detentions of journalists in India seems to be accelerating. At the center of this storm stands Rana Ejub and the National Press Club stands with him. Ms. Ayyub is the first Indian journalist to receive this John Aubuchon Price. Aubuchon Award winners do not simply receive gratitude and award. By choosing Rana Ejub, The Club is committed to monitoring and supporting her case and doing what is possible to ensure her freedom including her freedom to publish. Aubuchon past honors include: Maria Ressa, Jason Rezaian, Austin Tice, Marie KolvinJamal Kashoggi, Emilio Gutierrez-Soto and last year Dan’s window and Haze Fan. ‘Mrs. Ayyub is a contributor to the Washington Post Opinions in addition to her work as a freelance journalist. She has been named by Time magazine among the ten global journalists facing the maximum threats to their lives. “Although the Aubuchon award will not be officially announced until the end of the year, the Club wanted to announce its decision today to draw attention to Ms. Ayyub’s case and encourage others to support her at this time.” Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world’s leading professional organization for journalists. The club has 3,000 members representing almost every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the US and worldwide. The National Institute of Press Club Journalism promotes a globally engaged citizen through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement. Media contacts: Bill McCarren for the National Press Club, 202-662-7534 SOURCE National Press Club

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-press-club-names-indian-journalist-rana-ayyub-2022-aubuchon-international-honoree-301577070.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos