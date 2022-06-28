Restaurant at Mitchell International Airport unveils new menu featuring iconic Wisconsin food



MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – A restaurant on Concourse D at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport unveiled a brand new menu on Tuesday. Garden District Kitchen & Bar will now offer an expanded menu with an emphasis on iconic Wisconsin products and foods, including boiled beef and brat, jalapeo cheese curd with sriracha farm and a Milwaukee cod fry with cod, chips with spices, apple fennel, homemade tartar sauce and marble rye. “From appetizers, salads, burgers and delicacies, the taste of Wisconsin is conveyed on every plate,” the airport said in a press release. The Garden District Kitchen & Bar was opened by HMSHost and Perlick during the pandemic. HMSHost and Perlick provide steady family work for hundreds of people in Milwaukee, and the investments they continue to make in our city Airport are great news for the traveling public, said Milwaukee County executive David Crowley. Visitors fly to Milwaukee to see family or friends and to attend conventions, sporting events, or festivals. The new menu in the Garden District Kitchen and Bar will give them a taste of what Milwaukee has to offer. The restaurant also features eight six-well taps dedicated to pouring Wisconsin-produced beers.



