PGA Tour, DP World Tour announce a 13-year joint venture to strengthen strategic alliance | Golf News and Tournament Information





Faced with a possible rift in the professional ranks, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour announced a 13-year strategic alliance to combat the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

At a joint news conference Tuesday with DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the deal would significantly increase the meritocracy that has successfully served the professional game on both sides.

It was clear from the beginning that our strategic partnership with the European Tour Group was a strong deal for both parties, and we are excited with today’s announcement of this expanded partnership, Monahan said in a statement. We will continue to collaborate on a global schedule and major trading areas as we bring our organizations and memberships even closer as we innovate to offer the most fun and compelling golf available to fans worldwide.

Added Pelley: It’s a natural extension and advancement of what we’ve done over the last few years and I passionately believe this move is the right thing for our players, our tournament, our fans and the game of golf in general.

According to an announcement, PGA Tour will increase its existing stake in European tour products from 15 to 40 percent, in order to continue to coordinate a worldwide schedule. Moreover, as part of the growing alliance, the top 10 winners in the DP World Tour season standings will receive PGA Tour cards for next season.

DP World Tour will also guarantee an increase in annual prize funds for its membership for the next five years, all above the record levels of 2022 revealed as part of the DP World Tour title partnership agreement announced in November. passed.

However, while the PGA Tour is set to launch a series of co-sanctioned events with DP World Tourthelighted from the coming weeks Genesis Scottish OpenMonahan said there are no plans to add more touring events to European markets at this time.

The announcement comes a week after Monahan introduced wholesale changes to the PGA Tour. Starting in 2024, the tournament will return to a calendar year schedule, with FedEx Cup Playoffs reducing its participants from 125 players to 70. The top 50 players will qualify for three international events in the fall with lucrative bags, while the rest players will play at local fall events to push for priority numbers and maintain their status for next season among the top 125. Moreover, eight tournaments will have significant setbacks: the Champions Sentry Tournament ($ 15 million, up from $ 8.2 million in 2022); Genesis Invitational ($ 20 million, up from $ 12 million); Arnold Palmer Invitational ($ 20 million, up from $ 12 million); Players’ Championship ($ 25 million, up from $ 20 million); WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play ($ 20 million, up from $ 12 million); Memorial Tournament ($ 20 million, out of $ 12 million); FedEx St. Jude, the first FedEx Cup Playoffs event ($ 20 million, up from $ 15 million); and the BMW Championship, the second play-off event ($ 20 million, out of $ 15 million).

The announcement was made at the same time that LIV Golf was introducing Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Wolff and Abraham Ancer as his youngest signers at his event in Portland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfdigest.com/story/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-june-28 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos