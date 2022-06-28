CISLA in Spain · Connecticut College News





One goal of the Cummings Center for International Studies and Liberal Arts (CISLA) is to give Connecticut College students the skills to succeed in a globalized world. So it was a disappointment when travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic prevented most of the upper class of CISLA 2021-2022 from being able to do an internationally funded internship or study abroad. But Professors Luis M. Gonzlez and Andrea Lanoux, and CISLA staff director Mary Devins, gathered and directed 20 of the seniors during the spring break, March 11-20, in Toledo, Spain. Although it did not replace months abroad, the trip was a surprisingly rich and comprehensive experience of international engagement, said Lanoux, director of CISLA faculty, and Elizabeth S. Kruidenier, 48 professor of Slavic Studies. Gonzlez, associate director of the CISLA faculty and head of the Department of Hispanic Studies, co-designed the program with colleague Gloria Jordn Gimenz at the University of Castilla la Mancha in Toledo. The program included the study of Spanish, Arabic, and French, as well as academic lectures by faculty and local experts that focused on student research topics, which included human rights, climate change, political polarization, the global economy, women in science, refugees and migrants and international law. The trip included an excursion to Madrid and the city of Consuegra to visit the 12th-century castle of la Muela. CISLA graduate Daniel Varela, 22, who majored in Italian studies, Latin and Latin American studies and international relations, did a distance internship through CISLA with the Mygrants program in Italy, helping immigrants there become entrepreneurs. . He said the trip to Spain provided a key group experience that CISLA students would not have experienced studying abroad themselves. We were able to divide Spain from different angles. It was just a whole immersive cultural experience we were getting together, he said. Just being able to be there 24/7 with each other helped us relate our relationships we lost during the pandemic, and actually being able to know who we are together and as a unit, which I think is really special because we never had the opportunity to stay together during the pandemic. Varela said he felt the trip also provided the program’s contribution to finding more shared experiences for CISLA students. I think the trip was the culmination of how to do this and how to do it successfully, he said.

